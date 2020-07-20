Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (20th July 2020)
178 new confirmed cases; 3 deaths; 123 recoveries
New cases reported from: 144 Lusaka, 10 Ndola, 6 Lufwanyama, 6 Mufulira, 4 Kalulushi, 2 Chililabombwe, 2 Chipata, 2 Mpongwe, 1 Chingola, 1 Kitwe Deaths reported from: 3 Lusaka (Facility deaths) Recoveries reported from: 84 Lusaka, 13 Muchinga, 9 Luapula, 7 Southern, 5 Central, 4 Western, 1 Northern
Tests in the last 24 hours: 959 (71,607 cumulative)
Cumulative cases: 3326
Total recoveries: 1620
COVID-19 deaths: 28 COVID-19 associated deaths: 92 Total: 120 + 8 unclassified
Active cases: 1578Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.