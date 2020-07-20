Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,352 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (20th July 2020)

178 new confirmed cases; 3 deaths; 123 recoveries

New cases reported from: 144 Lusaka, 10 Ndola, 6 Lufwanyama, 6 Mufulira, 4 Kalulushi, 2 Chililabombwe, 2 Chipata, 2 Mpongwe, 1 Chingola, 1 Kitwe Deaths reported from: 3 Lusaka (Facility deaths) Recoveries reported from: 84 Lusaka, 13 Muchinga, 9 Luapula, 7 Southern, 5 Central, 4 Western, 1 Northern

Tests in the last 24 hours: 959 (71,607 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 3326

Total recoveries: 1620

COVID-19 deaths: 28 COVID-19 associated deaths: 92 Total: 120 + 8 unclassified

Active cases: 1578

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (20th July 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.