Bruce Power reaches agreement with Isogen, BWXT to advance additional ‘Made in Ontario’ life-saving isotopes

/EIN News/ -- TIVERTON, ON, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bruce Power, with Isogen and BWXT ITG Canada, Inc. (BWXT), are committing to advancing a multi-faceted ‘Made in Ontario’ partnership for the production of additional isotopes to meet the growing demands of health-care providers in Canada and around the world.

The three organizations signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance feasibility work for the production of Molybdenum-99 (Mo-99), the isotope most commonly used in nuclear medicine for diagnostic imaging and detection of disease and other isotopes in growing demand.

The partnership will work to leverage existing production systems being developed to produce Lutetium-177 (Lu-177) starting in 2022 at Bruce Power and BWXT’s isotope-processing facilities in Kanata, ON, along with Kinectrics’ facilities in Teeswater and Etobicoke.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward in our commitment to produce isotopes to help the medical community in Canada and around the world to provide patients with the best possible treatment,” said James Scongack, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Operational Services. “This collaboration with Isogen and BWXT reconfirms Canada’s status as a leader in medical isotopes. It will also continue to build on strong collaboration between Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation (OPG). More importantly, it will make a difference in people’s lives.”

BWXT had previously signed a partnership with OPG to make Darlington Nuclear the world’s first large-scale commercial nuclear power station to produce Molybdenum-99. This new agreement announced today, in addition to new isotopes, will also determine the feasibility of backup supply of the isotope and represents another beneficial example of industry collaboration among Ontario’s nuclear generators.

“Ontario’s nuclear reactors offer the unique capability to enable the production of nuclear medicines. These extraordinary assets, when combined with specialized processing facilities like BWXT’s in Kanata, help to ensure a stable supply of critical medical isotopes for Ontarians and the world,” said John MacQuarrie, President, BWXT Canada Ltd.

As part of the agreement, the organizations will also complete an assessment of future isotope processing within the Grey-Bruce-Huron region to leverage the geographic proximity to the Bruce Power site to supply domestic and international needs.

“This agreement will provide additional options to secure the important supply of Molybdenum-99 coming from Ontario,” said Dominique Minière, President, Nuclear at OPG. “With OPG on track to start producing this life-saving isotope as early as January 2022, we will be able to supply the current and future North American demand for this important isotope.”

Bruce Power, Isogen and BWXT will study the technical and economic feasibility for the production and supply of other medical isotopes. The relationship will also explore the potential for engaging with research organizations, including McMaster University, TRIUMF and other academic centres in Canada, on the production of isotopes.

“We are pleased to be working with both BWXT and Bruce Power to extend our technology to the production of Mo-99,” said John D’Angelo, President of Isogen, “It was a logical progression to harness the capacity at the Bruce Power nuclear generating station to fortify Canada’s position to lead in the production of the two most important medical isotopes for therapy and diagnosis, Lu-177 and Mo-99. This new partnership will ensure patients in Canada and throughout the world will have stable and secure access to these critically important medical isotopes.”

Isogen is committed to exploring the viability of the Mo-99 isotope production system with BWXT for the installation on the Bruce Power site, first for the production of Mo-99, and other isotopes in the future. This has the potential to build on the Mo-99 capacity being developed at the Darlington nuclear generating station, increasing the security of supply from Ontario.

Isogen, a partnership of Framatome and Kinectrics – two supply chain partners in Bruce Power’s Life-Extension Program – was announced at the Canadian Nuclear Association conference in February.

About Bruce Power

Formed in 2001, Bruce Power is an electricity company based in Bruce County, Ontario. We are powered by our people. Our 4,200 employees are the foundation of our accomplishments and are proud of the role they play in safely delivering clean, reliable, low-cost nuclear power to families and businesses across the province. Bruce Power has worked hard to build strong roots in Ontario and is committed to protecting the environment and supporting the communities in which we live. Learn more at www.brucepower.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Isogen

Isogen is a joint venture between Framatome and Kinectrics, whose mission is to enable the use of CANDU reactors to produce the medical isotopes needed to treat and diagnose patients with serious diseases world-wide. Isogen’s enabling partnership with Bruce Power allows us to produce the world’s largest and most reliable supply of lifesaving, short-lived, medical isotopes.

About BWXT Canada Ltd.

BWXT Canada Ltd. (BWXT Canada) has over 60 years of expertise and experience in the design, manufacturing, commissioning and service of nuclear power generation equipment. This includes steam generators, nuclear fuel and fuel components, critical plant components, parts and related plant services. BWXT Canada’s sister company, BWXT ITG Canada, Inc. provides its customers, who conduct life-saving medical procedures for patients around the world, the benefit of decades of experience in the development, manufacturing, packaging and delivery of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, BWXT in Canada has approximately 1,400 employees at locations in Cambridge, Dundas, Peterborough, Toronto, Arnprior, Pickering, Port Elgin, Owen Sound, Kanata and Oakville, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia. BWXT Canada is a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT). Follow us on Twitter @BWXTech and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

