The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Launches ContinueTheRide.com Featuring Digital Products Spanning Podcasts, Video Series, And More

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® (IMS), the industry leader for connecting powersports’ top brands with enthusiasts and buyers, announces the pre-launch of ContinueTheRide.com , a platform that will host a slate of new digital content all designed to reach and support industry-facing professionals as they address industry challenges and opportunities, as well as educate new and existing enthusiasts inside the world of motorcycling, powersports, and all things two-wheeled conveyance. ContinueTheRide.com will officially launch July 24th and will include:



Business-facing Content

Centerstand: A Motorcycle Industry Podcast

A Continue The Ride Blog dedicated to the industry-professional

Bi-monthly e-newsletters exploring the content above

Consumer-facing Content

The Reserve Tank, a consumer-facing podcast

Inside the Garage, a do-it-yourself (DIY) video series

IMS Rides, a video series exploring exciting routes, communities, and rider personalities

A Continue The Ride Blog dedicated to the new and experienced rider

Sweepstakes and Contests

Bi-monthly e-newsletters spotlighting the engaging content above

To subscribe to the e-newsletter and learn more about the IMS digital products visit ContinueTheRide.com .

“IMS has been at the center of the industry for 40 years now, successfully connecting all sectors of the motorcycling community while supporting and growing with the industry,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Our deep bench of industry knowledge and long-standing customer relationships are the driving forces behind the creation of our digital products.”

“Our expansion beyond in-person events into digital products enables us to bring new and old friends together while sharing knowledge and expertise between the broad community of motorcycle/powersports enthusiasts and industry-professionals year-round. Each digital product was produced and curated to have content relevant for everyone; I highly encourage enthusiasts of all experience levels to check out the entirety of ContinueTheRide.com and immerse themselves in the fun and engaging world of riding while even inspiring a new rider or two,” continues Harris.

A renewed industry momentum with reported increased sales of motorcycles amid the COVID-19 pandemic presents a great time for returning riders as well as those looking for safer transportation alternatives, and even new riders, to begin exploring the diverse lifestyle of motorcycling. “Not only is the industry seeing an unexpected sales increase— but there is a new energy with existing riders who see a great opportunity to get outside where the roads are less busy. We all want and need to further increase motorcycling interest and the ‘Centerstand Podcast’ will be a chance to hear from industry insiders about their perspectives and ideas to benefit all of motorcycling. I look forward to the great conversations and being part of new ideas with the IMS team,” said Robert Pandya, host of the B2B Podcast “Centerstand” and IMS’ Discover the Ride Program Manager.

All IMS digital products have been curated and produced with topics speaking to each sector within the powersports industry – aftermarket brands, manufacturers, the supply chain, and more – and how to unify the aforementioned touchpoints to spur industry growth, as well as all levels of experience and interest across the broad range of riding lifestyles in the community from actionable tips to ride safer to picking the correct gear, grow and build a powersports business, tune-up an old bike, discover new routes to take, and much more.

Digital Content Hosted on Continue The Ride Website Include:

Podcasts

"The Reserve Tank" will be hosted by avid rider and IMS content creator, Sam Bendall, where we will introduce well-known and experienced personalities in the motorcycle industry to offer listeners a 'Reserve Tank' of knowledge and resources spanning hot topics in motorcycling today. Topics include how to get into ADV riding, tips to build a riding community, where to find training, find the right gear, and more. "The Reserve Tank" will consist of a 10-episode season with a new 25 – 30-minute podcast premiering monthly and will also be available everywhere listeners find their podcasts. Tune into the first episode on July 20 th , featuring lifestyle motorcycle publication, META .





"Centerstand: A Motorcycle Industry Podcast" will be the B2B conversation hosted by motorcycle industry veteran, new rider advocate, and IMS' Discover the Ride Program Manager, Robert Pandya. Listeners will have a unique opportunity to hear from key players in all sectors of the industry. With a focus on the future, the podcast will seek to spark ideas that will leave listeners with 1 -2 pieces of actionable advice. "Centerstand'' will consist of a 10-episode season with new bi-monthly episodes premiering on Wednesdays. Tune into the teaser episode on July 22nd where Robert discusses the upcoming content of the podcast series.

Video Series

"IMS Rides" is where a diverse group of riders will showcase their personalities as they ride on their favorite route in their communities—highlighting the roads and venues they stop along the way and speak to why their route is their favorite. Supplemental episodes will dive deeper into practical tips and tricks to help riders explore similar routes on their own. The first episode of "IMS Rides" will premiere August 7 th , visit ContinueTheRide.com for updates on future guests.



"Inside the Garage" is a DIY series featuring various Community Garages, Service Shops, Mechanics, and Custom Builders from across the U.S. where they'll share their tips, tricks, and tutorials on basic motorcycle maintenance that viewers can perform in their own garage. After each episode premiere, there will be a live Q&A allowing viewers to ask the garages questions from the DIY task at-hand. Catch the first episode of "Inside the Garage" on the IMS YouTube channel here .

Continue The Ride Products



The Continue The Ride Blog is the go-to place for motorcyclists to find quick, bite-sized content about all-things motorcycling. The blog will feature hot topics from the Continue the Ride podcasts and video series', to product reviews and interviews with motorcycle personalities.



Continue The Ride E-Newsletter is a bi-monthly newsletter that will include content from the podcast and video series' premieres, new blog content, giveaways and contests, and more. Subscribe to the newsletter on the bottom of the ContinueTheRide.com main page.





is a bi-monthly newsletter that will include content from the podcast and video series’ premieres, new blog content, giveaways and contests, and more. Subscribe to the newsletter on the bottom of the ContinueTheRide.com main page. Sweepstakes and Contests will be featured on the site to give motorcyclists and new riders the chance engage with Continue The Ride and get excited about scoring new parts, gear and accessories to enhance their riding.

To learn more about IMS, please visit: motorcycleshows.com .

Connect with IMS (#RidersUnite) and Continue The Ride (#ContinueTheRide):

About Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® ( www.motorcycleshows.com )

