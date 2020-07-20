HQGE's Big M Entertainment Pictures Green Lights Two New TV Series for Rapid Development

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary Big M Entertainment has green lighted two new TV Series, and that development of both series will begin in earnest immediately, months ahead of their original planned dates of late 2020 or early 2021.

The two new TV series are very different from each other, although they do share one important commonality – both series will feature strong female-oriented themes and casts. Working titles have not yet been released and the company is maintaining as much secrecy as possible to avoid the leak of too many details. However, they have confirmed that one is a reality (non-scripted) series along the lines of “Jersey Shore” and set to take place on beautiful shoreline of Malibu, while the other is a scripted series described as a female version of “House of Cards” meets “The Sopranos” meets “The Blacklist”.

One of the reasons the company has decided to accelerate the schedule for these TV series is that the current “COVID lockup” has created a huge need for fresh new home entertainment options and Big M Entertainment is able and eager to capitalize on that opportunity. Another reason is the company’s eagerness to demonstrate its ability to produce and deliver a wide range of entertainment options in different genres and for different platforms. Its eco-friendly healing and visually soothing documentary TREES is “in the can” and currently in discussion with several major distributors, filming on its horror feature film CAPTURED is now just days from being finished, and its sci-fi thriller ROSAMOND is already in pre-production. Adding two new TV series to the mix at the same time, one a reality show and the other scripted, is intended to showcase Big M Entertainment’s ability to deliver a wide array of quality programming.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects, and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Daniel Gallardo Wagner, CEO

949-587-5155

dani@hqgeinc.com