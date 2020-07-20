Virtusa Named a Finalist in the Application Innovation 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, announced it has been named a finalist of the Application Innovation 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Virtusa was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“Virtusa has built over 200 assets leveraging Microsoft technologies for more than 65 global clients,” said Raymond Hennings, EVP and head of global sales, alliances, and strategic deals, Virtusa. “Virtusa ranked as a finalist in the Application Innovation Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for work around our Open Innovation Platform. This recognition demonstrates our technical expertise in consulting, implementing, and migrating Microsoft technologies and our industry-focused approach to delivering innovative solutions to our clients quickly using the Open Innovation Platform.”



Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform (OIP) helps banks design and develop products and capabilities customers are demanding faster. Identifying and meeting these needs as fast as possible is critical to help banks respond to the impact COVID-19 has on operations.

OIP is an integrated development environment that enables banks, fintechs, regtechs, and insuretechs to ideate, build, and publish applications collaboratively using open banking technology. Every element of the platform is supported by synthetic data that includes 10 million customer records and 40 million transactions to replicate a bank’s environment. Clients using the platform can quickly evaluate and check for regulatory compliance. Utilizing a strong catalog of APIs to validate and develop MVPs, Virtusa’s OIP provides users a low-risk environment to experiment, develop, and validate MVPs while reducing the time and cost of innovation.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Virtusa was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in application innovation.

“It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist.”

To learn more about Virtusa and Microsoft offerings, please visit: virtusa.com/partner/microsoft-azure .

To learn more about Virtusa’s Open Innovation Platform, please visit: virtusa.com/solution/open-banking/open-innovation-platform .

About Virtusa Corporation

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovation engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their business with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. This is achieved through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive business forward at unparalleled velocity enabled by a culture of cooperative disruption.

© 2020 Virtusa Corporation. All rights reserved.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.