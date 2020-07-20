Richard Gontrand Speaks Out About Finding Inspiration and Building Career Success
In a recent interview, Richard Gontrand shared insights he has learned throughout his lifeBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Gontrand was recently featured in an exclusive interview with Thrive Global.
Richard Gontrand is a licensed real estate agent in Brooklyn, New York. He focuses his business on residential sales.
In his interview, Richard Gontrand explained how being a self-taught person and learning things on his own has had an overall positive impact on his life.
Mr. Gontrand also shared how Magic Johnson has been an inspiration for him. Richard said that he is inspired by people who come from areas like one he came from, who started from nothing, living in the worst neighborhoods, and ultimately bettered themselves through hard work.
Richard Gontrand further shared how he defines success.
“Success is doing what you want to do. It is setting goals for yourself and accomplishing them,” said Richard Gontrand.
“I also think of it as being competent and proficient, doing something over and over again and getting better and better each time I do it. You do have to work hard and pay your dues to accomplish things.”
For more information, please visit: richardgontrand.com.
About Richard Gontrand
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Richard Gontrand is a licensed real estate agent. He lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, handling several contract positions with delivery companies and giving himself time to plan and set goals for himself. He later moved back to New York to obtain his real estate license. He began working in real estate at the age of 22. Prior to becoming an independent residential agent, Richard Gontrand worked with Keller Williams NYC as a real estate agent and with Rapid Realty as a senior real estate agent.
