Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the market close.  A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls.  The passcode is 8064639.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 615 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.  For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations                                                                                         
Tonya Robinson
502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster
502-638-5457

Primary Logo

