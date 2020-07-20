Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com .



Listeners may also access the call by dialing (877) 699-0953 or (647) 689-5456 for international calls. A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 for international calls. The passcode is 8064639.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 615 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Tonya Robinson

502-515-7269

Media

Travis Doster

502-638-5457