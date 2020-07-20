Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Investors With Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Hamilton Beach Investors Reminded of July 21, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (“Hamilton Beach” or the “Company”) ( NYSE: HBB ).



Hamilton Beach investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, HBB common stock between February 27, 2020 and May 8, 2020 (the “Class Period”) and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

According to the class action complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants, allegedly, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hamilton Beach had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, particularly with respect to one of its Mexican subsidiaries; (2) consequently, the Company’s accounting included certain irregularities with respect to the timing of recognition of selling and marketing expenses and the classification of certain expenditures within the statement of operations at this Mexican subsidiary, as well as potential misconduct with respect to the realizability of certain assets of the Mexican subsidiary; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Hamilton Beach could not accurately attest to its financial results, particularly with respect to these metrics, and was, consequently, at an increased risk of delaying the filing of its periodic reports with the SEC; and (4) as a result, the public statements of Hamilton Beach were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN JULY 21, 2020. To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. , with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.