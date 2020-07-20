StorageVault Announces Successful Closing of $75 Million Bought Deal Offering of 5.75% Senior Unsecured Hybrid Debentures

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.



TORONTO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced offering of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the “Debentures”) with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotia Capital Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. (the “Joint Bookrunners”) and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (together with the Joint Bookrunners, the “Underwriters”) on a bought deal basis. A total of $75 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures were issued at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). StorageVault has granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 5.75% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on July 31 and January 31 of each year, commencing on January 31, 2021, and will mature on January 31, 2026. The Debentures are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SVI.DB” on July 21, 2020.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to partially repay certain of StorageVault’s revolving credit facilities, to free up capacity to fund‎ potential future acquisition opportunities and for ‎general corporate ‎purposes‎.

The Debentures were offered pursuant to a short-form prospectus dated July 13, 2020 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada, which describes the terms of the Offering. A copy of the short-form prospectus is available under StorageVault’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 202 storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. StorageVault owns 154 of these locations plus over 4,600 portable storage units representing over 8.2 million rentable square feet.

