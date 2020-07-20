RJD Green Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Quarter 3 Ended May 31, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Tulsa, OK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) announced results for the three months ended May 31, 2020, and updates shareholders.



Dear Valued RJD Green Shareholders,

As we have announced our financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2020, RJD Green’s management team would like to take the opportunity to update all existing and potential shareholders with the latest information on developments with the company. Please be advised – this letter is not a substitute for reviewing our press releases and SEC filings. Some of this update is opinion – so be sure to note the forward-looking statements disclosure. We wanted to simplify the complexity and put our latest news items in context and keep you updated on our activities and events that may not rise to the level of a press release or SEC filing.

We continue to work diligently to execute our business model to create a substantive holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. In the current economic climate, we remain very diligent in conserving our liquid assets. The Company currently has reengaged in acquisition discussions searching for companies that symmetrically meet our program, and that are flexible in creating a win-win acquisition structure during these volatile economic times. RJD Green operates in three divisions.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2020

§ The Company has nine months revenue of $3,227,224 and cash of $352,749 held in a bank and cash equivalents of $48,298 as of May 31, 2020.

The Company has monthly recurring revenues $358,580 with $401,104 of working capital and shareholder equity of $1,128,320 as of May 31, 2020.

All items of financial performance are higher than May 31, 2019 despite working in a pandemic economic environment.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Silex Holdings Inc.

RJD Green subsidiary, Silex Holdings Inc., has continued to establish its long-term revenue growth through three additional focuses:

Commercial and multi-family projects awarded within a four-state region are maintaining a $1,000,000 backlog to date.

High-end custom home market in both of their metropolitan regions continue to increase offering a more significant revenue and gross profits from the home builder sector

Continuing creating an additional revenue stream in both residential and multi-family cabinet sales that will grow annually within a four-state regional market

Current 4th quarter backlog, if completed will give the Company is largest annual revenue.

Healthcare Industry Services

IOSoft Inc. continues creating inroads into the third-party administrator payment companies and establishing a larger sales representation network. IOSosft continues to draw closer to offering an additional rapid payment process for corporate usage. The Company feels there are synergistic acquisitions available in this sector.

Earthlinc Environmental Division

RJD Green has accrued three very relevant patented technologies. Earthlinc continues to acquire short-term consulting contracts allowing RJD to remain active in acquisition search. The Company is focused on acquiring an established environmental consulting group to manage corporate waste programs and oversee the development of our patented technologies.

Acquisitions

RJD Green has again engaged in acquisition search for an appropriate acquisition for each of our three divisions. We maintain strict acquisition guidelines that offer best opportunity for positive results in revenue, profits, and creating synergy within each of the division.

We will continue to update our investors with any and all progress in the coming months as newsworthy occurrences happen.

Sincerely,

Ron Brewer

CEO, RJD Green, Inc.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IOSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit http://www.rjdgreen.com

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

(918) 551-7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com





Investor Relations:

OTC PR Group

Douglas Baker

(561) 807-6350c

orp@otcprgroup.com