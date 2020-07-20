Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR) Books Over $1,000,000 in Revenue in the First Two Weeks of Q3

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International (OTCPINK:JETR), the leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces the successful continuation of the Company’s second quarter, with over $1,000,000 booking revenue from July 1st-July 15th, 2020, the Company’s first two-weeks of its third quarter. The Company’s demand for private air travel continues to increase with its August’s flight booking quickly rising amidst the pandemic health concerns.



Star Jets International, Inc. sees booking increases from both its returning clients and new customers with must needed travel options during the pandemic. Specifically, many elderly clients whose immune systems may be compromised, placing them in a high-risk category for contracting the COVID- 19 virus, turn to JETR’s private aviation solutions. While commercial traffic now runs about 15% to 17% of last year’s totals, the private flights industry now sees its current demand up to 70% or more, according to industry data and “Private Jet Card Comparisons (CNBC, June 19, 2020).”

Mr. Sitomer commented, “We are in a great position to both service our long-term customers of Star Jets and introduce new clients to the world of flying private. It just makes sense for people in this time to be seeking out alternative ways to visit loved ones or to travel for pressing business needs, all while staying safe in the process. We look forward to keeping up the momentum and a busy third quarter.”

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPINK: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPINK: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet, without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20-years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/. Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two of the CNBC Commercials about the Company- https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

