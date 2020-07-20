OMNIQ Corp. Receives $4.0 Million Order From Leading Healthcare Company For Mobile Data Collection Devices and Advanced Services

Order reaffirms OMNIQ’s solid position in the healthcare and food industries.

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, announced that it has received an order from a leading U.S. healthcare company valued at approximately $4.0 million. The order is for the supply of mobile data collection devices equipped with advanced communication capabilities, comprehensive managed services and an online order portal.

OMNIQ is providing a suite of solutions that enable a more efficient approach to the customer’s ordering, receiving and inventory operations, specifically as they relate to drug distribution and applicable to all current drug catalog items. The equipment and services OMNIQ is providing will enable a user-friendly and faster ordering process, enhanced accuracy when inventory counts are performed and confirmation of items to be received. The rollout of the mobile devices and associated services will begin in the current quarter of 2020 with the deployment expected to continue through calendar 2021.

Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ, stated, "This order, following our recent $5.5 Million order from a leading supermarket chain, reaffirms our solid position in the Healthcare and Food market segments, two critical industries as the world moves through the Covid 19 situation. This order includes comprehensive services and real time integration with the logistics of our multi-billion dollar customer. Our innovative solution provides advanced powerful hardware, integrated software and management and order portal services. With these capabilities, our customer is well positioned to enhance efficiencies and provide an express ordering platform for fast and accurate response and delivery.”

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023.

