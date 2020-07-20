DATA443 RISK MITIGATION SCORES AGAIN SECURES CONTRACT WITH THE NFL’S PITTSBURGH STEELERS TO PROVIDE THE ARALOC™ SECURE SPORTS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

/EIN News/ -- Continues Success in Delivering Secured Confidential Content to Professional Sports Teams

Research Triangle Park, NORTH CAROLINA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, today announced that its data privacy and security offering focused on sports teams has scored another victory – this time with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League with the signing of an agreement to provide the Company’s ARALOC™ Secure Sports Management platform.

What it is:

ARALOC’s Secure Sports Management Software is the industry-leading encryption and security platform that provides sports teams the ability to secure sensitive team material; safely distribute confidential content; and, track and report backend analytics. Purpose built for confidential and proprietary content, including health and trainer documents with videos, game reviews, practice video, playbooks, scouting content, and other materials which require secure, controllable access and delivery.

Why it matters:

ARALOC’s Secure Sports Management Software now secures two NFL teams.

Growing momentum in the sports team segment, which has been forced to adapt its delivery methods in providing game plans, strategies and education to its players, presenting challenges in securely delivering content in remote settings. Through the ARALOC Secure Sports Management platform, Data443 enables content to be delivered instantly and securely with the world’s leading encryption.

Further validates Data443’s ability to provide secured data and content to remote recipients, regardless of occupation or level of security.

As more leagues across the US cancel, defer or otherwise change plans for their sports teams – Data443 is poised to support these sports communities with a variety of options that conform to their requirements and budgets.

Sports programs from amateur levels in middle school to college level and above all have support within our pricing and distribution levels.

Management Commentary:

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “We are very proud to have secured an agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and to be providing our ARALOC Secure Sports Management platform to one of the NFL’s most successful franchises. Winning the Steelers contract was based not only on our proven ability to deliver high performing service with the strongest reliability, but also because of our history of meeting commitments to our clients. After delivering our demo to the Steelers’ technology group, their initial feedback was, ‘It just checks all the boxes!’. That statement brought immediate validation for our capabilities and the timeliness of our solutions delivering for organizations with extremely sensitive data. This is a very significant win for us and one which clearly establishes Data443 as the premier source for delivering secured sensitive team material with tracking and back-end analytics.”

Mr. Scott Phelps, Vice President Technology, Pittsburgh Steelers Football Club, added, “The platform provides the privacy, security, speed of deployment and privacy corporate branding that we needed. Our program – like many – have challenges that are new and unique. These are surmountable with good people and technology; thus, we are excited to deploy this to our players, staff and support organization to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved in the sport. I feel this is a valuable tool for everyone to consider.”

Mr. Remillard further commented, “The information transmitted by NFL teams today (each are multi-billion-dollar organizations, with incredible financial implications for winning versus losing) is highly personal and sensitive, reflecting the challenging situation many organizations are in today. Regardless of professional, amateur or collegiate status, every program in the country is under incredible constraints and must operate in this unique situation. Data443’s product set is truly ‘fit for purpose’ in this climate, and we were pleased to onboard the Steelers organization in record time. Our sales program is expanding to include all other levels and types of sports,” concluded Mr. Remillard.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK: ATDS), is an industry leader in All Things Data Security, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. Its suite of products and services is highlighted by: (i) ARALOC™, which is a market leading secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders; (ii) ArcMail, which is a leading provider of simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; (iii) ClassiDocs™, the Company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance; (iv) ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; (v) Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform which is integrated with ClassiDocs™ to do the delivery portions of GDPR and CCPA as well as process Data Privacy Access Requests – removal request – with inventory by ClassiDocs™; (vi) Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for Compliance, Security, PII, PI, PCI & custom keywords; (vii) DATAEXPRESS™, the leading data transport, transformation and delivery product trusted by leading financial organizations worldwide; (viii) The CCPA Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; and (ix) the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, with over 30,000 active users it enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com

