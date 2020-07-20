Sono-Tek Mourns the Passing of Director and Chairman Emeritus Samuel Schwartz

/EIN News/ -- MILTON, NY, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Sono-Tek Corporation (OTCQX: SOTK) the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced with great sorrow that Samuel Schwartz, Board Director and Chairman Emeritus, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 100 years.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, colleague, and a personal mentor whose advice and counsel were of great value over the years,” commented Dr. Christopher L. Coccio, Chairman and CEO of Sono-Tek. “Sam has been associated with Sono-Tek for over 30 years beginning with his original investment into the company in 1987, at which time he was appointed as a Director. He became Chairman in 1993, and retired from that position in 2007, whereupon he was appointed the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his many contributions to the success of the Company. He has been a valuable member of our team as well as a friend to all of us here. On behalf of the Board members and entire Sono-Tek organization, I would like to convey our sincerest and heartfelt condolences to Sam’s wife and family.”

Mr. Schwartz graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1941 with B. Ch. E. degree, and then served in the US Army in the European theater during World War II. He was on General Eisenhower’s staff as a meteorologist at the time of the Normandy invasion, and had responsibility for the critical weather forecasting at the time of the landing of our forces in France. He recently returned to Normandy Beach with his wife Judy, where he and other survivors of the invasion were celebrated at the cemetery near the landing area.

After the war, he returned to obtain his M. Ch. E. at New York University in 1948. He entered the industry after receiving his degree, and later purchased his own business in 1957. He was then the Chairman and CEO of Krystinel Corporation, a manufacturer of ceramic magnetic components used in the global electronics industry until he sold it in 1992.

Mr. Schwartz became interested in Sono-Tek and after a first investment and acted as an angel investor at various times in the 1990’s, when the company had cash flow difficulties. He became the largest individual shareholder over time, a distinction which has been matched by his devotion to our company and the people in it. He was both an astute businessman and person of integrity and character, and his presence will be sorely missed by all of us at Sono-Tek.

