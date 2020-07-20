National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI) Continues with its Rebranding and Expansion Plans by Transitioning to its New Name, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd., Trading Under the Trading Symbol SGTM Effective July 21, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Storm Recovery Inc. (OTC: NSRI) (“NSRI” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that has continued its rebranding and expansion plans, effective July 21, 2020, by transitioning to its new corporate name, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd., and begin trading under the symbol “SGTM”



The Company announced earlier this year that it had successfully acquired Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. under the Company’s Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. subsidiary, adding $20,503,975 in equipment assets and generating revenues of over $6,255,262 gross profits of $1,728,506 in gross profit , all within two months of the Company’s first quarter following the Mulch acquisition. Due to the opportunities we now have with the Mulch acquisition, the Company’s management team is rebranding itself and transitioning from the name, National Storm Recovery, Inc, to Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. The Sustainable Green Team name is best suited for the Company’s future direction. Along with the Company’s name change, NSRI will be trading under the new symbol “SGTM”.

Tony Raynor, NSRI’s CEO and director, comments, “The Company name and ticker change are pivotal for the direction we’re heading. The name suits us best in view of our rebranding and planned expansion.”

About National Storm Recovery, Inc. (NSRI)

National Storm Recovery, Inc., (“NSRI”) through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company and its Sustainable Green Team’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with the collection of tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial customers.

For more information about NSRI’s operations, expansion plans and production facilities, view the Company’s presentation .

