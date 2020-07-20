World High Life Capitalizing on Both Popular and New CBD Brands in Solid 2020 Campaign for Love Hemp

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halfway through 2020 and World High Life (OTCQB: WRHLF) has seen considerable sales numbers lead to two substantial quarters of growth from its wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp. Tony Calamita, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Love Hemp, a London-based CBD company spearheading the development of the United Kingdom’s (UK) leading range of trusted CBD products, has the company hitting on all cylinders as it heads into the second half of the year.

Although the global COVID-19 crisis has many businesses treading water and searching for answers, Love Hemp hasn’t missed a beat while meeting these trying times head on, the company has thrived by giving customers exactly what they want—plenty of online options and continued product development.

Love Hemp has over 80 products, including oils, sprays, edibles, cosmetics, and vapes, and the company currently enjoys around 1,200 retail listings, but World High Life’s subsidiary has no plans of stopping there. Love Hemp prides itself on understanding market demand and developing new products and brands that satisfy what consumers want most. Calamita says that new product development is at the heart of everything the company does. “We currently have 15 new products in the development stage, and we remain committed to creating the UK’s leading range of trusted CBD products.”

Last week, one of those newly developed brands was launched into the market. World High Life announced Love Hemp’s new brand, Buzz Leaf, a host of products aimed at younger consumers that include the release of four broad-spectrum CBD infused e-liquids with added terpenes, and eventually the launch of a full range of CBD products, including CBD oils and capsules. According to the company, the e-liquids feature exotic flavors that contain 500mg of CBD.

Given the exponential growth that the company’s e-commerce business has seen and the sheer number of customers, who are not only finding Love Hemp online but continuing to come back again and again, Love Hemp has redesigned its global online retailer, https://www.CBDOilsUK.com , a premium CBD oil and cannabidiol supplier in the UK, to handle the overwhelming demand. Calamita says that with the launch of the Buzz Leaf products, there is now something for everyone on the website.

Tony Calamita, discussing the successful results that Love Hemp has enjoyed in Q1 and Q2 said, “The COVID-19 pandemic affected consumer markets and is accelerating existing trends within the consumer sector. When the pandemic began, we saw a shift in retail, which resulted in the acceleration of the e-commerce market as consumer demand shifted to shopping online.

“As a result, we achieved a 107% increase in online sales from January to May 2020. This was an incredibly strong period of sales for Love Hemp, and while our strong growth usually comes from a wider variety of sales channels, given the challenging business circumstances, our shift to the expansion of our online products has enabled us to ensure our customers are able to continue to purchase and to engage with us. We are focused on building trust and credibility with our consumer base and to continue to innovate while responding to evolving consumer demands.”

Sales of the company’s CBD oil, CBD oil sprays, and CBD soft gel capsules are leading the way, but the timely introduction of another new product, Love Hemp Immune, well ahead of schedule, is already growing in popularity among customers. Love Hemp Immune is advertised as a blend of CBD, essential vitamins, including vitamins C and D, and bilberry extract to maintain a healthy immune system by supporting our body’s natural defenses.

Calamita added, “We’ve also seen a greater interest in health and wellness as COVID-19 reinforced the importance of being healthy and maintaining a strong, balanced immune system.

“Since its launch, Love Hemp Immune has been well received by consumers. It was a product that was due to launch in the Winter of 2020, but, instead, we worked around the clock to ensure that consumers could have access to it much sooner as COVID-19 and a nationwide lockdown hit the UK, a time when boosting our immune systems has rarely felt more urgent. It contains the perfect combination of beneficial ingredients to help boost the body’s natural defenses. The importance of being flexible and agile while responding to consumer needs has never been more crucial.”

So, where does World High Life’s subsidiary go in the second half of the year? The announcement of the Buzz Leaf brand is certainly a good start and defines what is likely Love Hemp’s plan to get those 15 products/brands that are in development to market. Love Hemp’s CEO says, “As retail stores begin to reopen, we’re focused on holistic growth across all channels from retail to online. We are in conversations with all major retailers in the UK, and we look forward to continued growth among our customer base, while maintaining brand loyalty among consumers.”

To learn more about World High Life visit: https://www.worldhighlife.uk

To learn more about Love Hemp visit: https://www.love-hemp.com

To learn more about the new Buzz Leaf product line visit: https://www.cbdoilsuk.com

For direct questions, call their toll-free number in North America: 1-888-616-9745

About World High Life

World High Life PLC is an investment company with a strategic focus to invest in and/or acquire companies operating in the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis industry. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Love Hemp Ltd., is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes, and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,200 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Ocado, Holland & Barrett, and WH Smith.

About Stock Market Media Group

Stock Market Media Group is a news & media content development IR firm offering a platform for corporate stories to unfold in the media with press releases, research reports, corporate videos, radio-style CEO interviews, and feature news articles.

This article was written based on publicly available information. Stock Market Media Group may, from time to time, include our own opinions about the companies, their business, markets, and opportunities in our articles. Any opinions we may offer about any of the companies we write about are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice, or construed or interpreted as research. Any investment decisions you may make concerning any of the securities we write about are solely your responsibility based on your own due diligence. Our publications are provided only as an informational aid, and as a starting point for doing additional independent research. We encourage you to invest carefully and read the investor information available at the web site of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov , where you can also find all of World High Life’s filings and disclosures. We also recommend, as a general rule, that before investing in any securities, you consult with a professional financial planner or advisor, and you should conduct a complete and independent investigation before investing in any security after prudent consideration of all pertinent risks. We are not a registered broker, dealer, analyst, or advisor. We hold no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell, or offer to buy any security. Our publications about World High Life are not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Should Stock Market Media Group and its management own shares in the profiled company, they may benefit from any increase in the share price of the profiled companies and hold the right to sell the shares bought at any given time including shortly after the release of the company’s profile. Section 17(b) of the 1933 Securities and Exchange Act requires publishers who distribute information about publicly traded securities for compensation, to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. Under the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b), Stock Market Media Group discloses that it was remunerated one-thousand, two hundred dollars paid for by a third party (to date: four-thousand, eight hundred dollars total) via bank wire, to produce content related to World High Life.

Stock Market Media Group and its management do not own any shares in World High Life and never accepts compensation in free-trading shares for its marketing services of the company being profiled, however third parties that have compensated Stock Market Media Group may hold free-trading shares of the company being profiled and could very well be selling, holding or buying shares of the company’s stock at the same time the content is being disseminated to potential investors; this should be viewed as a definite conflict of interest and as such, the reader should take this into consideration.

If Stock Market Media Group ever accepts compensation in the form of free trading shares of the company being profiled and decides to sell these shares into the public market at any time before, during, or after the release of the company’s profile, our disclaimer will be updated accordingly to reflect the current position of any free trading shares received as compensation for our services.

For more information: www.stockmarketmediagroup.com .

Contact:

Stock Market Media Group info@stockmarketmediagroup.com