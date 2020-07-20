Bestselling Author and TED Talk Sensation Angela Duckworth Announced as Keynote Speaker for the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference

Angela Duckworth will share insights on why grit is the key to long term success.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, announced New York Times bestselling author, psychologist, CEO and Founder of the Character Lab, professor, and MacArthur Fellow–Angela Duckworth–as the second keynote speaker at the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference. Clio’s eighth annual Clio Cloud Conference taking place virtually on October 13-16 will provide legal professionals with a platform to discuss how to transform the practice of law, for good.

Angela Duckworth has established herself as a leader in the study of what makes people successful. She wrote the #1 New York Times best-seller Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance, and gave a viral TED Talk on Grit as the Surprising, and Inspiring, Science of Success. In the wake of challenges presented by COVID-19, Angela’s message of pursuing a goal with consistency, ambition, effort, and resilience is more timely now than ever. At the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference, Angela will speak to legal professionals about why grit—more than talent, wealth, or IQ—is the key to long term success.

“The pandemic has taught us how to bounce back from adversity and the importance of resilience during times of uncertainty. Angela will join this year’s Clio Cloud Conference keynote line up to take it one step further, and share how to move beyond resilience, to developing grit—a key trait of highly successful people,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio.

Angela Duckworth is the CEO and Founder of the Character Lab, a non-profit whose mission is to advance scientific insights that help children thrive, the Rosa Lee and Egbert Chang Professor at the University of Pennsylvania and co-director of the Penn-Wharton Behavior Change For Good initiative. She’s also a 2013 MacArthur Fellow who has advised the White House, NFL and NBA teams, and Fortune 500 CEOs.

Angela Duckworth will join Seth Godin, New York Times bestselling author, marketing innovator, and business leader, on the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference virtual stage. Together, they will motivate and inspire the legal community and share insights on how to adapt and thrive as individuals. Clio will be announcing additional keynote speakers and releasing this year’s impressive agenda over the coming months.

“Angela is at the forefront developing a growth mindset, and the insights from her landmark research on grit is sure to be a compelling keynote,” said Newton. “This year’s Clio Cloud Conference is shaping up to be a truly unique experience as we focus on the future and continue to transform the practice of law, for good.”

