Sage Intacct receives highest product score for Core Financials for Lower Midsize Enterprises Use Case in Gartner’s 2020 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises report

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA , July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Gartner has recognized Sage Intacct in a new Critical Capabilities report . Sage Intacct received the highest product score (4.61 out of five) for Core Financials for the Lower Midsize Enterprises Use Case in the 2020 Gartner report Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises1. This is the fourth straight year Sage Intacct has scored highest for that use case.



Gartner, the world’s leading research and advisory company, defines lower midsize enterprises as “for organizations with annual revenue of between $50 million to $500 million, and that have headquarters and the majority of their operations in a single country.” The 2020 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises report scored products and services along 15 capabilities.

Sage Intacct also Recognized in a 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant

As a companion to the Critical Capabilities report, Gartner also recently released its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large, and Global Enterprises2. In that report, Sage Intacct was recognized as a Visionary by Gartner.

“Finance organizations are increasingly shifting to cloud core financial management suites, with continued double-digit growth expected in the market,” said Marc Linden, EVP and GM, Medium Segment Native Cloud Solutions, Sage. “We believe that our positioning in the Visionaries quadrant and our product scores in the Critical Capabilities report underscore our continued efforts to deliver deep product innovation that meets the growing needs of midsize companies. Even during these difficult times, our customers continue to achieve outstanding results and repeatedly praise Sage Intacct for overall satisfaction while noting the product delivers excellent value for the money spent.”

Why Sage Intacct for Midsized Companies?

Sage Intacct is the only preferred provider of financial applications by the AICPA and has companies on the system with thousands of users, consolidating several hundred entities, and managing hundreds of thousands of daily transactions. Sage Intacct features a multi-entity architecture that delivers deep accounting capabilities across multiple industries designed with a single aim—to accelerate customer success.

Take for example, Talix, a leading provider of risk and quality solutions that is at the forefront of helping the healthcare industry transition from fee-for-service models to value-based care tied to patient health outcomes. Switching to Sage Intacct enabled Talix to cut its monthly financial close process by 80% and generate an additional $3 million in cash flow. In addition, robust reporting and deep analytics in Sage Intacct helped Talix determine that a line of business the company had previously considered eliminating was actually profitable.

“I love how Sage Intacct dimensions give us the granularity to track revenue and expenses in many ways, which lets us understand profitability at the business line and product level. Slicing and dicing data at the level of detail we want has been extremely important,” noted Ashmi Shah, SVP of Finance for Talix. ( View full case study )

Another company seeing great success with Sage Intacct is Alder Partners, an independent franchisee of Planet Fitness that operates 20+ gyms and serves over 147,000 members across Massachusetts and Georgia. Alder Partners leveraged Sage Intacct to avoid $100,000 annually in additional salary costs, improve confidence in cash forecasting and budget accuracy by 10%, and shift 50% of their finance team’s time into forward-looking analytics. Sage Intacct has also given Alder Partners insight into each franchise location’s profitability, ensuring that the organization has the borrowing capacity to achieve its five-year growth objectives.

“Before we adopted Sage Intacct, we were running blind since it just wasn’t possible to do any kind of real-time analysis. Now, we are constantly measuring and optimizing year-over-year same store sales, various marketing campaigns, each of our five main revenue categories, and the ramp cycle for new gyms. The visibility we have with Sage Intacct is like night and day compared to our previous financial management software,” said John Kalinowski, Controller at Alder Partners. ( View full case study )

To learn more about Sage Intacct, please visit http://www.sageintacct.com or access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises report .

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

