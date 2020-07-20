CallMiner’s New AI-Driven Search Capability Enables Organizations to Uncover Hidden Insights and Fuel Business Performance Improvement

User-friendly Illuminate™ feature leverages machine learning to quickly and easily extract insights, intelligence and meaning from customer interactions

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Ma., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallMiner, the leading provider of speech and customer engagement interaction analytics, today announced Illuminate™, a new AI-driven search feature that makes it quick and easy for brands to discover, extract and act on insights from voice and text interactions with customers.

“Illuminate is, in simplest terms, a time saver. The frustrating hours or days of imagining how agents and customers might be speaking about a particular topic can be drastically shortened,” said Nick Morrison, Customer Satisfaction Administrator at HomeAdvisor. “Its beautiful little light bulb cut our initial search time by almost 50% and surfaced suggestions we would never have thought of on our own. Better categories produced in a shorter amount of time – can’t get better than that!”

Illuminate provides a simple yet effective way to rapidly identify trends in customer interaction data. The new functionality enables organizations using CallMiner’s analytics or real-time solutions to extract and act on insights from customer engagements with speed and accuracy beyond human capability. Advanced AI dramatically simplifies and improves the depth, reach and impact of user search and discovery initiatives, leading to more actionable intelligence and stronger customer experience outcomes.

“Illuminate shines a bright light on powerful customer insights. We’re simplifying the process for analyzing customer and brand interactions, and in turn, making real-time agent guidance and strategic business-process transformation faster and more comprehensive,” said Bruce McMahon, Vice President of Product at CallMiner. “This new AI-driven intelligence expands the ability for our customers to uncover previously-hidden insights and leverage the findings to enhance customer experience, sales, marketing, operations, contact center performance and more.”

Based on keywords provided by the user, Illuminate leverages AI to identify other words and phrases mined from the customer interaction data that brands should consider including when they analyze and categorize a given customer topic or issue. For example, a search for ‘speak to a supervisor’ may also surface occurrences of ‘get a manager’. Illuminate instantly displays these suggestions to facilitate more efficient and complete engagement analytics, enabling organizations to swiftly uncover the unknown, validate hypotheses, explore root causes and drive enterprise-wide value. The capability drastically shortens and improves discovery, analysis and time-to-action for CallMiner customers.

According to Nicholas Tully, Speech Analytics Analyst at AFNI, “This new feature has really lightened our work effort, empowering us to make greater progress with category building. With Illuminate, speech analytics just got a whole lot brighter.”

For more information on Illuminate, please visit https://callminer.com/illuminate.

