Cradlepoint Adds Former Cisco Meraki Sales Director to Growing Canadian Region

BOISE, Idaho, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G Ready wireless network edge solutions, today announced that Jason Falovo joined its team as area vice president and general manager of the Canadian region. Falovo brings an extensive IT and networking sales background that spans more than 20 years.

Falovo comes to Cradlepoint from Cisco Meraki, where he joined in 2012 as the regional sales manager of Canada East and its first employee in Canada, just before it was acquired by Cisco. Falovo worked his way up to sales director of Canada for Cisco Meraki, where he was responsible for all revenue across Canada and grew the business to more than $100 million annually.

At Cradlepoint, Falovo is tasked with growing the Canadian market for Cradlepoint’s portfolio of branch, mobile and IoT wireless edge solutions and enabling the transition to wireless Wide-area Network (WAN) within enterprise and service providers driven by advanced LTE and 5G cellular services. He will be responsible for all carriers, partners and customers relationships within the region.

“I am thrilled to join Cradlepoint and help organizations transform their connectivity across Canada through wireless for branch, mobile and IoT,” said Falovo. “Cradlepoint is leading the way in Gigabit-Class LTE and 5G technology, and I see great opportunity to continue growing its successful Canadian business even more. During and coming out of COVID, LTE and 5G usage has accelerated across the country and will continue to become more strategic to Canadian organizations as all the major carriers have recently launched 5G in Canada.”

Falovo’s appointment supports Cradlepoint’s growth in Canada in recent years. Cradlepoint’s sales in Canada grew 73 percent in 2019 as the market increasingly adopts LTE as part of their WAN infrastructures and the region’s 5G footprint continues to expand.

Additionally, Cradlepoint signed on several significant customers and partners in recent months. The City of Winnipeg chose Cradlepoint for wireless connectivity for transit, and the City of Hamilton is also using Cradlepoint technology to connect cameras on 260 city buses and using WiFi as WAN to download data from the cameras. Radiant Communications, a managed service provider for enterprises in Canada, is deploying Cradlepoint as a network failover solution to ensure its customers do not experience interruptions to their business activities.

“Together with our initial team and some great reseller and mobile operator partners, Cradlepoint has grown Canadian region measurably over the last year,” said Mark Pugerude, chief sales officer at Cradlepoint. “We are excited to have Jason onboard to build on this momentum. His track record of market development at growth at Cisco Meraki speaks for itself, and we know his right leadership, fortitude and experience to do it all again as we enter the next phase of WAN transformation from software-defined to wireless-driven.”

