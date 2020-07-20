Ted Bojorquez Joins California Bank of Commerce to Lead Silicon Valley Region

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ted Bojorquez has joined California Bank of Commerce (CBC) as Executive Vice President and Manager for the bank’s Silicon Valley Region, where he will focus on providing creative solutions to mid-sized businesses.



“Through this global pandemic and resulting economic uncertainty, CBC has continued to provide our clients with an exceptional level of service and products to meet their needs,” said Michele Wirfel, Chief Banking Officer of California Bank of Commerce. “We recently transitioned our Fremont office into our expanded San Jose location and are focused on growing our ability to support clients throughout the entire Silicon Valley region. The addition of Ted to our leadership team truly broadens our playbook and bolsters our South Bay strategy.”

“We are excited to welcome Ted Bojorquez to lead our South Bay presence,” added Thomas A. Sa, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, who also has deep roots in the South Bay banking community. “His diversified finance and lending background, as well as his ties to the area, position him as a key leader in our success and that of our clients.”

Ted Bojorquez joined CBC from HomeStreet Bank, where he served as Northern California Market President for the past three years and grew the bank’s commercial and technology lending practices from the ground up. He has more than 25 years of banking experience including with City National and US Bank. He also sits on the boards of both Santa Clara University’s Leavey School of Business and the Athletic Department, where for the past seven years he has led The Bronco Network, a mentorship program for student athletes.

“CBC was built by local entrepreneurs to support local entrepreneurs, and as an entrepreneurial person myself I am eager to continue that vision in Silicon Valley by building customized solutions that support our client’s growth and in turn the bank’s growth,” said Ted Bojorquez.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

