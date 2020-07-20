Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,262 in the last 365 days.

trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for July 28, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for July 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – July 20, 2020 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after market close. On the next day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.


About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.


Primary Logo

You just read:

trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for July 28, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for July 29, 2020

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.