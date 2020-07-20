trivago N.V.'s Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Scheduled for July 28, 2020; Webcast Scheduled for July 29, 2020

/EIN News/ -- DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – July 20, 2020 - trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter for the period ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after market close. On the next day, trivago N.V.'s management will conduct a webcast beginning at 2:15 PM CEST / 8:15 AM EDT. These items will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://ir.trivago.com/ . A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.





About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a global hotel search platform. We are focused on reshaping the way travelers search for and compare hotels, while enabling hotel advertisers to grow their businesses by providing access to a broad audience of travelers via our websites and apps. Our platform allows travelers to make informed decisions by personalizing their hotel search and providing access to a deep supply of hotel information and prices.



