Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 384 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,267 in the last 365 days.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Rugby Africa Partner to Provide Quality Assurance Training for Educators and Trainers

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Download logo

Monday 13 July 2020 saw the Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) organize a Workforce Continuing Professional Development webinar for its trainers and educators.

This Workforce CPD webinar was facilitated by Rugby Africa's Regional Training Manager for Africa Denver Wannies and Johnbosco Muamba, Rugby Regional Development Manager at the same organization.

Commenting on the webinar which attracted a total of 9 participants, Wannies said, "It is important to understand the importance of having compliant educators and trainers that role out training and education in the union. Going forward there will be focus on good quality educators and trainers and this CPD webinar was aiming at doing that. The educators and trainer who delivered here will now receive a Quality Assurance Report that will help with re-licensing when they are up for that. There are a number of these webinars that will be rolled out in the region in the next few months and we are hoping that our unions and the game will benefit from this".

Muamba, on his part, said, "It was a new experience to participants who are used to face to face delivery of courses. However, they responded well to the demands of a virtual delivery. The participants showed a lot of innovativeness and were able to come up with both interesting and outcome based presentations. Going forward, participants were challenged to be more creative to avoid leaving out some practical aspects of the learning process”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

You just read:

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Rugby Africa Partner to Provide Quality Assurance Training for Educators and Trainers

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.