Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Rugby Africa Partner to Provide Quality Assurance Training for Educators and Trainers

Monday 13 July 2020 saw the Kenya Rugby Union (https://www.KRU.co.ke/) organize a Workforce Continuing Professional Development webinar for its trainers and educators.

This Workforce CPD webinar was facilitated by Rugby Africa's Regional Training Manager for Africa Denver Wannies and Johnbosco Muamba, Rugby Regional Development Manager at the same organization.

Commenting on the webinar which attracted a total of 9 participants, Wannies said, "It is important to understand the importance of having compliant educators and trainers that role out training and education in the union. Going forward there will be focus on good quality educators and trainers and this CPD webinar was aiming at doing that. The educators and trainer who delivered here will now receive a Quality Assurance Report that will help with re-licensing when they are up for that. There are a number of these webinars that will be rolled out in the region in the next few months and we are hoping that our unions and the game will benefit from this".

Muamba, on his part, said, "It was a new experience to participants who are used to face to face delivery of courses. However, they responded well to the demands of a virtual delivery. The participants showed a lot of innovativeness and were able to come up with both interesting and outcome based presentations. Going forward, participants were challenged to be more creative to avoid leaving out some practical aspects of the learning process”.

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com