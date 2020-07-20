CultureIQ Offers New Ways To Propel Business Growth
As businesses scramble to adapt to multiple crises, CultureIQ is offering new ways to help them create strong cultures to manage and thrive amid changesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Businesses are currently scrambling to adapt to multiple crises, but they won’t be able to survive and grow amid these changes unless their people can. That means a strong organizational culture is absolutely critical to powering business success.
At CultureIQ, we've developed a flexible, more comprehensive culture management approach that helps organizations of all sizes propel business growth – not prevent it.
"Businesses simply cannot afford to waste time and money on listening programs that aren’t aligned with driving growth," CultureIQ CEO Tony Jaros explains. "To respond to the current climate, we’ve taken our decades of success in organizational culture work and further refined it to help companies identify, assess and build resilient, unique cultures."
CultureIQ has streamlined its current offerings and added new features, creating a three-step approach:
CultureTarget™
Defines your “why,” (organizational objectives) then pinpoints critical components of your unique culture that supports it.
CultureBaseline™
Gives a quick read on which culture components are thriving – and which will put key objectives at risk.
CultureLaunch™
Helps drives greater understanding of culture opportunity areas, and allows leaders to act with precision.
CultureIQ also has added a set of new offerings:
CultureAdminister
Gather data from employees who aren't tied to a desk/computer, mine multilingual free-text comments and link broader business metric performance with culture-related data.
CultureReadout:
Participate in workshops with our culture strategists if teams want deeper analysis and action planning.
This approach leverages our research-backed Culture Framework, our powerful survey platform and our in-house culture experts. All of these elements work together to cut through the data fog that blocks many culture initiatives, and to spotlight the best opportunities to advance your organization’s unique business goals.
"50 years of work on organizational culture has taught CultureIQ a few things." Jaros says. "First, culture work without a "why" is work that is destined to drive disappointing results. Second, culture software is only as effective as the thought process that has preceded its use. And finally, taking generic action can lead to the same result as taking no action at all. Listen all you want – without strong bookends on either side of data gathering, your culture work won't hold up."
"The beliefs of CultureIQ are now better reflected in our messaging, positioning and strategy," Jaros says. "We have strived to capture the essence of who we are as an organization, and how we approach the development of culture in yours."
At CultureIQ, we have come to understand that culture is the heart of business growth. And that a great company culture will drive your business forward, no matter how much the landscape shifts beneath your feet.
