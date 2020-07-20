Siyata Mobile Receives $600,000 Purchase Order from Middle East Customer

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF/ FRA: WK3D) is pleased to announce that it has received a $600,000 purchase order for its 4G/LTE UR5 device from a customer in the Middle East. This device will mainly be used for enterprise workers who require a cost-effective rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) device.



The UR5 is an ultra lightweight handheld rugged Android smartphone, with integrated PTT and the ability to switch PTT channels with its unique rotary channel selection knob to easily navigate various PTT groups. It also includes a dedicated SOS button for emergency situations for users to immediately signal an emergency on a broad scale with a single touch of button.

The UR5 comes with an IP68 rating for protection against liquid and dust, and a military-spec 810G rating for protection against water, drops and other physical shock.

The device also boasts a unique connector which allows to physically connect a PTT headset to the device without the worry of the headset falling out when workers or first responders are on the move.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, states, “We are very excited to receive our first major purchase order for the UR5. Siyata has 3 main lines of business, PTT connected vehicle devices, PTT rugged phones, and cellular boosters, which are all complementary products targeted at the same enterprise customer base looking for innovative cellular products to replace their LMR systems. We are seeing many users shift away from traditional LMR systems to reduce operating costs and receive better service from nationwide cellular networks and we are extremely glad that our UR5 provides a cost-effective solution for these users.”

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

