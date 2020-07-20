Ipsidy and IECISA, a Gfi Group Company, Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Mobile Facial Biometric Identity Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LONG BEACH, NY and LIMA, PERÚ, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), and IECISA, (www.iecisa.com) a technology consultant specialized in delivering digital solutions and value-added services to digitally transform companies and public entities through technological innovation, have signed a strategic partnership agreement to offer innovative identity solutions, enhanced with verification by RENIEC, the Peruvian National ID Registry.

Across the Peruvian region—where almost 60% of the population have access to the internet—digital transformation efforts are expanding rapidly across the financial services, ecommerce, telecom, healthcare and public sector markets. With an increase in remote interactions, however, the risk of cybercrime and identity fraud has grown, and thus accelerated the need for secure digital tools to help enterprises seamlessly verify identity across the customer engagement.

To meet that demand, IECISA Perú will add Ipsidy’s RENIEC-connected IDaaS platform and innovative mobile facial biometric solutions to its product suite. Proof by Ipsidy offers a seamless identification experience for remote customer and employee onboarding with quick mobile identity document capture, liveness confirmation and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. Proof confirms the rightful owner of a credential is present by validating the biometric identity against RENIEC’s own national records. For “know your customer” (KYC) processes, new customer account openings as well as employee on-boarding, Proof provides an efficient, secure and trusted solution for financial institutions, telco’s, money transmitters, medical providers and other businesses and government agencies to replace existing manual and in-person identification processes.

To combat identity fraud during valued digital transactions and to know with biometric certainty that it’s really your customer requesting an account change, transferring funds or chatting online with customer support, Verified by Ipsidy provides a strong, mobile multi-factor authentication solution, rooted to the trusted identity sources obtained during the Proof process. With Ipsidy’s solutions, IECISA’s clients and their users can enjoy a seamless identity service that offers the highest level of identity assurance and establishes mutual trust between all parties.

“We are delighted to partner with IECISA Perú to offer our solutions in Peru and the region,” said Philip Kumnick CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “IECISA Perú is well known for their strength and market leadership in verticals requiring real-time identity authentication, and we believe that our combined solutions can reduce the risk of identity fraud and provide significant value to their client portfolio.”

“With the addition of Ipsidy’s identity platform services to our suite of technology solutions, IECISA Perú is excited to be an early leader in the Peruvian and regional markets,” said Carlos Garcia of IECISA Perú. “We look forward to bringing these much-needed solutions to our clients and meeting the demand for services needed to build trust in an online digital world.”

For further information about these exciting new products please contact cgarciaperez@iecisa.com at IECISA or sales@ipsidy.com.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB: IDTY) www.ipsidy.com is a provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform that delivers a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. In a world that is increasingly digital and mobile, our mission is to help our customers know with biometric certainty the identity of the people with whom they are engaging. We provide solutions to everyday problems: Who is applying for a loan? Who is accessing the computer system? Who is in my lobby? Identity creates trusted transactions. Ipsidy’s solutions embed authenticated identity and event details with a digital signature and participants use their own mobile device to approve everyday transactions. Our platform delivers identity solutions that work great on their own but even better together.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, https://cardsplus.co.za/; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K and Ipsidy Perú in Perú. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com. If you wish to join the Ipsidy partner network and resell our suite of mobile biometric solutions, contact Ipsidy at sales@ipsidy.com.

About IECISA

IECISA is a technology consultant specialized in delivering digital solutions and value-added services to digitally transform companies and public entities through technological innovation. Its experience, talent and sector knowledge are focused on developing integrated added-value proposals using technology. In April 2020, IECISA became part of Gfi group, which has a presence in more than 26 countries, and is a leading provider of value-added IT services and software. With around 27,000 employees, the Gfi group generated revenue of €1,595 million in 2019.

IECISA is based in Madrid, Spain, and operates in Spain, Portugal, Chile, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Panama, Brazil and Perú.

Contacts:

Ipsidy Inc. Phillip Kumnick, CEO phillipkumnick@ipsidy.com

+1 (516) 274-8700



Matthew Cordis, Director Business Development, Americas matthewcordis@ipsidy.com



IECISA Perú Carlos Garcia, General Manager cgarciaperez@iecisa.com

