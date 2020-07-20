iCAD Appoints Jeffrey Sirek as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Xoft

/EIN News/ -- NASHUA, N.H., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD , Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced Jeffrey Sirek was appointed as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Xoft.



“We are very pleased to add Mr. Sirek to our Company. He brings to the team a proven track record of high sales productivity, brand development, marketing success, and revenue growth,” said Stacey Stevens, President of iCAD. “As we begin to expand the Xoft System into emerging applications, such as in the brain, prostate, and rectal cancer space, with promising early clinical data within these areas stemming from research across a number of prestigious sites worldwide, we are confident Mr. Sirek’s strong history of consistent results and experience within the medical industry will be a valuable contribution to the Company.”

Mr. Sirek has had a distinguished corporate career as a visionary leader and an expert in sales, marketing management and commercial operations, including product management, manufacturing, distribution, and engineering. He has held a range of executive management and senior-level sales positions at Triple Ring Technologies, Terason Inc., Xoft Inc., GE Healthcare and Color Kinetics. His areas of expertise include commercial strategy, business development, and product management. He earned a BA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“I look forward to returning to the Xoft team, especially during this particularly exciting time as iCAD explores new applications for Xoft for the treatment of various types of tumors,” said Mr. Sirek. “The Xoft System is an innovative radiation oncology treatment solution that offers significant cost, mobility, and treatment time advantages to clinicians and patients alike. I look forward to working with the Company as we continue to drive this leading-edge treatment option forward.”

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions.

ProFound AI™ is a high-performing workflow solution for 2D and 3D mammography, or digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), featuring the latest in deep-learning artificial intelligence. In 2018, ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) became the first artificial intelligence (AI) software for DBT to be FDA-cleared; it was also CE marked and Health Canada licensed that same year. It offers clinically proven time-savings benefits to radiologists, including a reduction of reading time by 52.7 percent, thereby halving the amount of time it takes radiologists to read 3D mammography datasets. Additionally, ProFound AI for DBT improved radiologist sensitivity by 8 percent and reduced unnecessary patient recall rates by 7.2 percent.8

The Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® is FDA-cleared, CE marked and licensed in a growing number of countries for the treatment of cancer anywhere in the body. It uses a proprietary miniaturized x-ray source to deliver a precise, concentrated dose of radiation directly to the tumor site, while minimizing risk of damage to healthy tissue in nearby areas of the body.

For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the ability of IORT to alleviate the burden to our health system, to be more beneficial for patients that traditional therapy or to be accepted by patients or clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

