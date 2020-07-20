Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Record First Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- 20% Increase in 1st Quarter Sales
47% Increase in 1st Quarter Diluted Earnings per Share
29% Increase in 1st Quarter New Order Sales

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2020.  Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were $96.2 million, compared to $80.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 20%.  Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $7.8 million, or $0.39 diluted per share, compared to net income of $5.3 million, or $0.26 diluted per share, for the same quarter the prior year, an increase to diluted earnings per share of 47%.  Reorder sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $80.4 million, compared to $67.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 19%.  New order sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were $15.8 million, compared to $12.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 29%.  The Company acquired approximately 186,000 new customers in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to 140,000 new customers in the same period the prior year.  The average order size for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $89, compared to $86 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Menderes Akdag, President and CEO, commented: “During the June quarter demand in the ecommerce channel continued to be strong, with consumers shifting their purchases to online, which positively impacted both our top and bottom line.  In addition to sales growth, our operating income margins improved by 210 basis points, which positively impacted our earnings in the quarter.  We were more efficient with our advertising in the quarter reducing our customer acquisition cost from $62 in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to $48 in the current quarter, while increasing advertising expenses by approximately 5%.  As an essential business, we have been open during our normal business hours without any material disruptions in our operations. We are dedicated to making every effort to ensure pets get the medications they need in these challenging times. We have also taken extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees.  Also, so far, we have not seen any material disruptions in our supply chain, but as a precaution we have temporarily increased our inventory during the quarter. In fiscal 2021, we are focusing on redesigning our website and mobile app to optimize our customers’ digital experience.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The dividend will be payable on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2020.  The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This morning at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, Mr. Akdag will host a conference call to review the year-end financial results.  To access the call, which is open to the public, dial (888) 455-1758 (toll free) or (203) 827-7025.  Please call in fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time.  Callers will be required to supply PETMEDS as the passcode.  For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on July 20, 2020 until August 3, 2020 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time.  To access the replay, call (866) 430-5848 (toll free) or (203) 369-0934 and enter passcode 5500. 

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Largest and Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan.  Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020.  The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. 

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS          
(In thousands, except for per share amounts)          
    June 30,   March 31,  
    2020   2020  
           
ASSETS   (UNAUDITED)      
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,821 $ 103,762  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful          
  accounts of $41 and $59, respectively   2,710   3,843  
Inventories - finished goods   43,071   17,884  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,277   3,529  
Total current assets   135,879   129,018  
           
Noncurrent assets:          
Property and equipment, net   26,016   25,445  
Intangible assets   860   860  
Total noncurrent assets   26,876   26,305  
           
Total assets $ 162,755 $ 155,323  
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 20,975 $ 19,658  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   5,169   4,214  
Income taxes payable   3,025   471  
Total current liabilities   29,169   24,343  
           
Deferred tax liabilities   715   970  
           
Total liabilities   29,884   25,313  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Shareholders' equity:          
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized;          
  3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a          
  liquidation preference of $4 per share   9   9  
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized;          
  20,166 and 20,166 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   20   20  
Additional paid-in capital   4,544   3,804  
Retained earnings   128,298   126,177  
           
Total shareholders' equity   132,871   130,010  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 162,755 $ 155,323  
           



PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
 (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)  
           
     Three Months Ended  
     June 30,  
    2020   2019  
           
Sales $ 96,204 $ 79,988  
Cost of sales   69,419   58,127  
           
Gross profit   26,785   21,861  
           
Operating expenses:          
General and administrative   7,754   6,508  
Advertising   9,033   8,624  
Depreciation   562   568  
Total operating expenses   17,349   15,700  
           
Income from operations   9,436   6,161  
           
Other income:          
Interest income, net   90   567  
Other, net   255   257  
Total other income   345   824  
           
Income before provision for income taxes   9,781   6,985  
           
Provision for income taxes   2,013   1,642  
           
Net income $ 7,768 $ 5,343  
           
Net income per common share:          
Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.26  
Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.26  
           
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:          
Basic   19,984   20,235  
Diluted   20,042   20,245  
           
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.27  
           


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS        
(In thousands) (Unaudited)        
     Three Months Ended 
     June 30,
    2020     2019  
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $ 7,768   $ 5,343  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash        
  provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation   562     568  
Share based compensation   740     635  
Deferred income taxes   (255 )   (182 )
Bad debt expense   33     25  
(Increase) decrease in operating assets        
  and increase (decrease) in liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   1,100     372  
Inventories - finished goods   (25,187 )   (8,798 )
Prepaid income taxes   -     582  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (737 )   (98 )
Accounts payable   1,317     (586 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   903     934  
Income taxes payable   2,554     1,241  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (11,202 )   36  
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (145 )   (192 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (145 )   (192 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Repurchase and retirement of common stock   -     (11,496 )
Dividends paid   (5,594 )   (5,479 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,594 )   (16,975 )
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (16,941 )   (17,131 )
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year   103,762     100,529  
         
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year $ 86,821   $ 83,398  
         
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
         
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 297   $ 243  
         
         


