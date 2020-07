Digital Ally Receives Significant Order for its New Safety Product ThermoVu™

/EIN News/ -- Trust Think Products Places Order for 500 ThermoVu™ Temperature Screening Instruments

Lenexa, KS, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the order of 500 units of its non-contact temperature-screening instrument ThermoVu™ from Trust Think Products, a domestic distributor of Digital Ally. This order comes in response to the ongoing pandemic and the recommendations put forth by the CDC and other health organization to increase Covid-19 safety efforts in schools, offices, and other public venues. The order is expected to be shipped in the third quarter 2020.

ThermoVu™ is a non-contact temperature-screening instrument that measures temperature through the wrist and controls entry to facilities when temperature measurements exceed pre-determined parameters. ThermoVu™ has optional features, such as facial recognition, to improve facility security by restricting access based on temperature and/or facial recognition reasons. ThermoVu™ provides an instant pass/fail audible tone with its temperature display and controls access to facilities based on such results. It can be widely applied in schools, office buildings, subway stations, airports and other public venues.

“We applied our years of experience with the latest cutting-edge sensor technology, real-time embedded electronics, and video AI analytics in developing the ThermoVu™ technology as the most powerful combination of fast, accurate, reliable and user friendly,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “There is already overwhelming demand for this product as we all work together to create a safer environment for everyone in response to this unprecedented challenge.”

“We are proud to be a part of ensuring that people are safe, whether in schools, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, restaurants or other public venues, said Joe Bisogno, CEO of Trust Think Products, adding, “We believe this opening order for 500 ThermoVu’s™ indicates the traction the ThermoVu™ product is gaining in the market place and we are excited to partner with Digital Ally to get ThermoVu™ to the people that need this safety technology the most right now.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu™ brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield™ brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether Trust Think Products will complete the purchase and distribution of the ThermoVu™ units under this purchase order whether the Company will be able to improve its revenue and operating results, especially in light of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its customers, suppliers and employees; whether the Company will effectively manage the disruptions to its supply chain and business activities caused by the Covid-19 pandemic; whether the Company will be able to effectively market and distribute the Shield™ and ThermoVu™ product lines to its customers; whether the Company can acquire Shield™ and ThermoVu™ products in the quantities and on a timely basis to fulfill its customers’ orders; whether the Company will be able to distribute the Shield™ and ThermoVu™ products in a cost-effective, profitable manner; whether Shield™ products will be proven effective against the Covid-19 virus as claimed by its manufacturer; whether the ThermoVu™ product will perform as anticipated; whether the Company’s new products will meet applicable government regulations as promulgated; whether the Company will be able to adapt its technology and products to new and different uses, including being able to introduce new products; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters and whether the Company will be successful in its patent infringement litigation with Axon Enterprises, Inc. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company’s disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “should”, or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.