The progress made in fighting against COVID-19 in Rwanda results from a multi-sectoral approach: Now Ministry of Health - Rwanda, Ministry of Local Government - Rwanda, Ministry of Trade & Industry - Government of Rwanda and Rwanda National Police hold a press conference to talk about the country's response to combat the pandemic.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Rwanda: Press conference to talk about Rwanda’s COVID-19 response
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.