Mesa Air Group Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its third quarter earnings for fiscal year 2020 after the market closes on Monday, August 10. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on August 10 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa’s website ( http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events ). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call ( http://investor.mesa-air.com ).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger and cargo service to 66 cities in 29 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of June 30th, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 175 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.