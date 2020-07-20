Peer Specialist Chronicles His Epic Faith Journey and Experiences With Bipolar Disorder in Uplifting Collection of Poetry and Prose

In ‘55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic’ author Rich Melcher invites others to join him in spiritual reflection

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Making sense of a world that often makes no sense at all is one of life’s greatest challenges. In his book “55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic: Explore the Faith Journey of a Poetic Bipolar Believer,” Rich Melcher meditates on how he has grappled with this difficult task through contemplative, conversational prose and poetry, focusing particularly on how faith intersects with skepticism and mental illness.

Melcher, who has adopted the penname ‘Corsair’ as a tribute to the World War II fighter plane that symbolizes upliftment and freedom, writes earnestly about his spiritual walk and the many winding paths he traveled along the way. Having been diagnosed with bipolar I disorder at 17, he provides both sensitive and humorous insight into how the illness has shaped his life and perspective. Also raised Catholic, Melcher offers his unique take on faith peppered with his own spiritual dilemmas and biblical commentary.

“With mental health issues meeting memoir, this hodgepodge of insights, personal stories, and religious commentary inspires with its poetry and poignant optimism,” wrote Jonah Meyer for The US Review of Books.

Full of enriching wisdom and important life lessons on faith, family and mental health, “55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic,” offers readers of all walks an encouraging and supportive place to slow down and self-reflect.

“[’55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic’] is meant to spark deeper thought and important conversations . . . it is meant to chronical my spiritual walk of thought, prayer and personal experiences,” wrote Melcher in the book’s preface.

“55 Reflections of a Searching Skeptic: Explore the Faith Journey of a Poetic Bipolar Believer”

By Rich Melcher

Foreword by Rosemary Murphy, Ph.D.

ISBN: 978-1-7283-1234-7 (softcover); 978-1-7283-1236-1 (hardcover); 978-1-7283-1235-4 (e-book)

Available from the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rich Melcher grew up in Minnesota in a large Catholic family. Having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 17, Melcher has a unique perspective on spirituality and the loving grace of God. His experiences have lent him insight about the ways in which this illness can be both debilitating and illuminating. Melcher earned a mass communications degree with a speech communications minor from Minnesota State University in Mankato, MN. He is also the author of “Just a Little Somethin’,” “Discerning Bipolar Grace,” “Journey with the Expanded Rosary,” “A Work in Progress,” “Teachable Moments” and “Soul in Motion.” Melcher currently resides in Milwaukee. To learn more about Melcher and his book, please visit his website: 55reflections.com.

About AuthorHouse

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

Attachment

Leslie Standridge LAVIDGE Publicity 480-998-2600 x 586 lstandridge@lavidge.com