Old National reports 2nd quarter earnings of $51.7 million, or $0.32 per share

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q20 net income of $51.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.32.
Adjusted1 net income of $55.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Old National’s strong 2nd quarter loan production was driven by our ability to help more than 9,400 new and existing clients secure Paycheck Protection Program funding, which resulted in financial assistance to nearly 160,000 of their employees,” said Old National Chairman & CEO Jim Ryan. “We also maintained strong credit metrics and capital ratios during the quarter while working to finalize our recently announced technology partnership with Infosys – a partnership that will accelerate and enhance our ability to provide powerful digital solutions to our clients.”

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2

Net income •  Net income of $51.7 million
•  Earnings per share of $0.32
   
Net interest
income/NIM		 •  Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $149.0 million compared to $147.1 million
•  Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 3.14% compared to 3.31%
   
Operating
Performance 		•  Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $87.3 million
•  Adjusted PPNR1 of $92.1 million, up 7.6% over second quarter of 2019
•  Noninterest expense of $120.2 million
•  Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $115.0 million
•  Efficiency ratio1 of 56.29%
•  Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.79%, a 552 basis point improvement
   
Loans and
Credit
Quality		 •  End-of-period total loans3 of $13,738.2 million compared to $12,438.8 million
◦  Paycheck Protection Program Loans (PPP) amounted to $1,462.8 million at the end of June
•  Second-quarter total commercial production, excluding PPP loans, of $658.5 million
•  Provision for credit losses of $22.5 million
•  June 30 pipeline of $2.7 billion
•  Net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.02% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $6.5 million
•  Non-performing loans of 1.04% of total loans compared to 1.16%
 
Return
Profile &
Capital		 •  Return on average common equity of 7.27%
•  Return on average tangible common equity1 of 12.41%
•  Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 13.18%
•  No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
   
Notable
Items		 •  $4.9 million in ONB Way charges
•  $0.3 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release
2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted
3 Includes loans held for sale

THE ONB WAY, OLD NATIONAL'S STRATEGIC PLAN, CONTINUES WITH TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

In a press release dated July 10, 2020, Old National announced a strategic technology partnership with Infosys, one of the world's foremost information technology companies. This partnership will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize Old National's existing technology infrastructure and enhance both the employee and client experience.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2020 net income of $51.7 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. 

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $5.0 million for ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $55.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong PPP volume drove total loan balances higher.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,738.2 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $12,438.8 million at March 31, 2020. Driving the large increase was $1,462.8 million in outstanding PPP loan balances at June 30, 2020.
  • Commercial and industrial loans increased $1,260.9 million to $4,307.5 million as a result of strong PPP loan production.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $119.9 million to $5,403.3 million, or 9.1% annualized growth.
  • Consumer loans decreased $51.1 million to $1,675.6 million and residential mortgage loans decreased $98.6 million to $2,229.3 million.
  • Commercial loan production in the second quarter, excluding PPP loan production, was $658.5 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.7 billion.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $13,450.1 million, an increase of $1,257.7 million from the first quarter of 2020.

DEPOSITS
A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

  • Period-end total deposits were $16,319.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $14,305.4 million at March 31, 2020. PPP funds and higher client savings rates drove the increase in deposit balances.
  • On average, total deposits in the second quarter were $15,652.8 million, compared to $14,327.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income higher on net PPP loan fees while net interest margin is lower with decline in accretion income and impact of 1% PPP loan coupon.

  • Net interest income increased to $145.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 from $143.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. 
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 17 basis points to 3.14% compared to 3.31% in the first quarter of 2020. 
  • PPP interest and net fees combined to have a positive impact of $6.6 million to net interest income in the second quarter while the low 1% coupon rate negatively impacted net interest margin by 5 basis points.
  • Accretion income was $5.8 million, or 12 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $6.7 million, or 15 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, accretion income was 2.8% of adjusted total revenue.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.7 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 17 basis points to 0.17% in the second quarter of 2020 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 23 basis points to 0.25%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Provision for credit losses was $22.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $16.9 million in the first quarter, and continues to be impacted by an economic forecast that includes the impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.
  • Net charge-offs in the second quarter were $0.5 million, or 0.02% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.16%.
  • Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.04%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2020, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $61.5 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $128.4 million, or 0.94% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased due to strong mortgage banking revenue and an increase in capital markets income.

  • Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $58.5 million, an increase of $1.0 million from the first quarter of 2020.
  • Mortgage banking revenue increased $6.2 million and capital markets income increased $1.9 million when compared to the first quarter of 2020 while service charges on deposit accounts decreased $2.5 million and investment product fees decreased $1.0 million.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Second quarter results demonstrate benefit of The ONB Way, helping drive positive operating leverage1.

  • Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $120.2 million and included $4.9 million in ONB Way charges and $0.3 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $115.0 million, compared to the $122.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The second quarter efficiency ratio was 56.29%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.79%.
  • Adjusted operating leverage1 was +576 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the second quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $13.1 million, resulting in a 20.2% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $0.3 million in tax credit benefit. 

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the second quarter, total risk-based capital was 12.68% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.70%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.45% at the end of the second quarter compared to 8.81% in the first quarter of 2020.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the second quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 84.2%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2Q20 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2Q20
Total Revenues (FTE) $ 207.5     $ (0.4 )   $ 207.1  
Less: Provision for Credit Losses (22.5 )       (22.5 )
Less: Noninterest Expenses (120.2 )   4.9     (115.3 )
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 64.8     $ 4.5     $ 69.3  
Income Taxes (13.1 )   (1.1 )   (14.2 )
Net Income $ 51.7     $ 3.4     $ 55.1  
Average Shares Outstanding 165,302         165,302  
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.32     $ 0.01     $ 0.33  

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 2Q20 1Q20
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 143.8  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.3  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 147.1  
Average Earning Assets $ 19,007.7     $ 17,774.0  
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.14 %   3.31 %
     
($ in millions) 2Q20 2Q19
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 155.2  
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.3  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 158.5  
Add: Total Noninterest Income 58.5     51.2  
Less: Noninterest Expense 120.2     128.1  
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 87.3     $ 81.6  
Less: Debt Securities Gains (0.5 )   (1.2 )
Add: Loss on Branch Actions 0.1      
Add: ONB Way Charges 4.9     1.4  
Add: Merger and Integration Charges     3.2  
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 0.3     0.6  
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 92.1     $ 85.6  


($ in millions) 2Q20 1Q20 2Q19
Noninterest Expense $ 120.2     $ 158.7     $ 128.1  
Less: ONB Way Charges (4.9 )   (31.2 )   (1.4 )
Less: Merger and Integration Charges         (3.2 )
Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 115.3     $ 127.5     $ 123.5  
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (0.3 )   (5.5 )   (0.6 )
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 115.0     $ 122.0     $ 122.9  
Less: Intangible Amortization (3.6 )   (3.8 )   (4.3 )
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 111.4     $ 118.2     $ 118.6  
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 143.8     $ 155.2  
FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.3     3.3  
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 147.1     $ 158.5  
Total Noninterest Income 58.5     57.5     51.2  
Total Revenue (FTE) 207.5     204.6     209.7  
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (0.5 )   (5.2 )   (1.2 )
Add: Loss on Branch Actions 0.1          
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) 207.1     199.4     208.5  
Efficiency Ratio 56.29 %   77.71 %   59.35 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.79 %   59.31 %   56.85 %
Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 518        
Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 576        

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 2Q20 1Q20
Net Income $ 51.7     $ 22.6  
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.7     2.9  
Tangible Net Income $ 54.4     $ 25.5  
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (0.4 )   (3.9 )
Add: Loss on Branch Actions (net of tax7) 0.1      
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 3.7     23.4  
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 57.8     $ 45.0  
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,845.4     2,833.5  
Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 )   (1,037.0 )
Less: Average Intangibles (54.4 )   (58.1 )
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,754.0     $ 1,738.4  
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 12.41 %   5.86 %
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.18 %   10.35 %

7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, July 20, 2020, to review second-quarter 2020 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from 11:00 a.m. Central Time on July 20 through August 2. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 7973414.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.1 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business(including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the new CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

             
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31 June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Income Statement            
Net interest income $ 145,671   $ 143,771   $ 155,230     $ 289,442   $ 302,278  
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,367   3,323   3,289     6,690   6,487  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 149,038   147,094   158,519     296,132   308,765  
Provision for loan losses (4) 22,545   16,950   1,003     39,495   2,046  
Noninterest income 58,461   57,502   51,214     115,963   97,630  
Noninterest expense 120,121   158,744   128,118     278,865   251,159  
Net income 51,705   22,640   62,964     74,345   119,240  
             
             
Per Common Share Data            
Weighted average diluted shares 165,302   168,404   173,675     166,848   174,531  
Net income (diluted) $ 0.32   $ 0.13   $ 0.36     $ 0.45   $ 0.68  
Cash dividends 0.14   0.14   0.13     0.28   0.26  
Common dividend payout ratio (2) 44 % 108 % 35 %   62 % 38 %
Book value $ 17.35   $ 17.10   $ 16.28     $ 17.35   $ 16.28  
Stock price 13.76   13.19   16.59     13.76   16.59  
Tangible common book value (3) 10.75   10.48   9.86     10.75   9.86  
             
             
Performance Ratios            
Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.44 % 1.26 %   0.71 % 1.20 %
Return on average common equity 7.27 % 3.20 % 9.13 %   5.24 % 8.72 %
Return on tangible common equity (3) 12.27 % 5.89 % 15.59 %   9.01 % 14.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3) 12.41 % 5.86 % 16.04 %   9.15 % 15.47 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.14 % 3.31 % 3.66 %   3.22 % 3.59 %
Efficiency ratio (5) 56.29 % 77.71 % 59.35 %   66.80 % 59.79 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.01 %   0.11 % 0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses to ending loans (4) 0.94 % 0.86 % 0.47 %   0.94 % 0.47 %
Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.04 % 1.16 % 1.34 %   1.04 % 1.34 %
             
             
Balance Sheet (EOP)            
Total loans $ 13,615,701   $ 12,384,612   $ 12,046,578     $ 13,615,701   $ 12,046,578  
Total assets 22,102,188   20,741,141   20,145,285     22,102,188   20,145,285  
Total deposits 16,319,446   14,305,362   14,363,101     16,319,446   14,363,101  
Total borrowed funds 2,641,436   3,245,214   2,726,481     2,641,436   2,726,481  
Total shareholders' equity 2,864,255   2,823,435   2,803,139     2,864,255   2,803,139  
             
             
Capital Ratios (3)            
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):            
Tier 1 common equity 11.70 % 11.40 % 11.89 %   11.70 % 11.89 %
Tier 1 11.70 % 11.40 % 11.89 %   11.70 % 11.89 %
Total 12.68 % 12.28 % 12.82 %   12.68 % 12.82 %
Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.12 % 8.46 % 8.82 %   8.12 % 8.82 %
             
Total equity to assets (averages) 13.16 % 13.91 % 13.82 %   13.53 % 13.76 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.45 % 8.81 % 8.92 %   8.45 % 8.92 %
             
             
Nonfinancial Data            
Full-time equivalent employees 2,530   2,736   2,829     2,530   2,829  
Banking centers 162   192   192     162   192  
             
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
(4) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.
(5) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances
N/A - Not applicable


             
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Interest income $ 161,974   $ 167,999   $ 189,063     $ 329,973   $ 367,981  
Less: interest expense 16,303   24,228   33,833     40,531   65,703  
Net interest income 145,671   143,771   155,230     289,442   302,278  
Provision for loan losses (1) 22,545   16,950   1,003     39,495   2,046  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 123,126   126,821   154,227     249,947   300,232  
             
Wealth management fees 9,424   8,884   9,909     18,308   18,444  
Service charges on deposit accounts 7,582   10,077   11,515     17,659   22,341  
Debit card and ATM fees 4,832   4,998   5,419     9,830   10,922  
Mortgage banking revenue 17,313   11,119   7,135     28,432   12,146  
Investment product fees 4,845   5,874   5,591     10,719   10,862  
Capital markets income 6,179   4,328   3,150     10,507   5,667  
Company-owned life insurance 2,968   3,080   2,711     6,048   5,899  
Other income 4,807   3,968   4,619     8,775   10,287  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 511   5,174   1,165     5,685   1,062  
Total noninterest income 58,461   57,502   51,214     115,963   97,630  
             
Salaries and employee benefits 66,556   79,173   71,566     145,729   142,749  
Occupancy 13,245   15,133   14,559     28,378   29,137  
Equipment 3,853   5,305   4,517     9,158   8,991  
Marketing 2,395   3,097   4,439     5,492   8,162  
Data processing 9,629   9,467   10,207     19,096   19,548  
Communication 2,296   2,798   2,849     5,094   5,903  
Professional fees 3,545   4,293   4,921     7,838   7,831  
FDIC assessment 2,014   1,609   1,454     3,623   3,541  
Amortization of intangibles 3,612   3,776   4,325     7,388   8,797  
Amortization of tax credit investments 287   5,515   568     5,802   828  
Other expense 12,689   28,578   8,713     41,267   15,672  
Total noninterest expense 120,121   158,744   128,118     278,865   251,159  
             
Income before income taxes 61,466   25,579   77,323     87,045   146,703  
Income tax expense 9,761   2,939   14,359     12,700   27,463  
Net income $ 51,705   $ 22,640   $ 62,964     $ 74,345   $ 119,240  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Net income $ 0.32   $ 0.13   $ 0.36     $ 0.45   $ 0.68  
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding            
Basic 164,732   167,748   172,985     166,240   173,855  
Diluted 165,302   168,404   173,675     166,848   174,531  
             
Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,093   165,109   172,231     165,093   172,231  
             
(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019
Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 54,807     $ 130,295     $ 40,945  
Money market investments 14,633     9,349     20,210  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 489,232     530,904     725,327  
Mortgage-backed securities 3,304,054     3,210,000     2,900,235  
States and political subdivisions 1,355,959     1,302,395     1,186,311  
Other securities 512,375     497,709     489,855  
Total investments 5,661,620     5,541,008     5,301,728  
Loans held for sale, at fair value 122,507     54,209     37,904  
Loans:          
Commercial 4,307,505     3,046,579     3,074,849  
Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,403,316     5,283,464     4,993,693  
Consumer:          
Home equity 547,286     561,789     553,991  
Other consumer loans 1,128,296     1,164,929     1,201,847  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,386,403     10,056,761     9,824,380  
Residential real estate 2,229,298     2,327,851     2,222,198  
Total loans 13,615,701     12,384,612     12,046,578  
Total earning assets 19,469,268     18,119,473     17,447,365  
           
Allowance for loan losses (1) (128,394 )   (106,380 )   (56,292 )
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks 241,054     203,533     239,831  
Premises and equipment, net 462,796     462,364     493,481  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,400     86,819     106,222  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,089,711     1,093,323     1,104,478  
Company-owned life insurance 453,116     450,148     445,749  
Other assets 434,237     431,861     364,451  
Total non-earning assets 2,761,314     2,728,048     2,754,212  
Total assets $ 22,102,188     $ 20,741,141     $ 20,145,285  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,217,678     $ 4,058,559     $ 3,771,888  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts 4,567,046     4,105,006     3,950,161  
Savings accounts 3,166,680     2,853,305     2,877,673  
Money market accounts 1,895,809     1,746,798     1,819,716  
Other time deposits 1,321,499     1,469,185     1,756,814  
Total core deposits 16,168,712     14,232,853     14,176,252  
Brokered CD's 150,734     72,509     186,849  
Total deposits 16,319,446     14,305,362     14,363,101  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 801     560,770     410,036  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 367,744     318,067     334,540  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,035,014     2,130,263     1,730,065  
Other borrowings 237,877     236,114     251,840  
Total borrowed funds 2,641,436     3,245,214     2,726,481  
Operating lease liabilities 91,845     95,830     110,596  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 185,206     271,300     141,968  
Total liabilities 19,237,933     17,917,706     17,342,146  
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,715,212     2,685,278     2,761,102  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 149,043     138,157     42,037  
Total shareholders' equity 2,864,255     2,823,435     2,803,139  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,102,188     $ 20,741,141     $ 20,145,285  
(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                        
investments   $ 85,680   $ 34   0.16 %   $ 58,406   $ 349   2.41 %   $ 58,321   $ 334   2.29 %
Investments:                        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   501,838   3,033   2.42 %   583,971   3,697   2.53 %   695,775   4,301   2.47 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,179,165   17,930   2.26 %   3,171,650   19,065   2.40 %   2,767,791   18,799   2.72 %
States and political subdivisions   1,293,756   11,757   3.63 %   1,273,156   11,409   3.58 %   1,193,176   11,235   3.77 %
Other securities   497,204   3,224   2.59 %   494,500   3,216   2.60 %   496,631   4,063   3.27 %
Total investments   5,471,963   35,944   2.63 %   5,523,277   37,387   2.71 %   5,153,373   38,398   2.98 %
Loans: (2)                        
Commercial   4,049,403   31,729   3.10 %   2,907,297   29,053   3.95 %   3,063,590   37,828   4.88 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,340,622   58,007   4.30 %   5,188,597   62,439   4.76 %   5,019,859   72,214   5.69 %
Consumer:                        
Home equity   554,701   4,213   3.06 %   558,356   5,631   4.06 %   558,223   7,390   5.31 %
Other consumer loans   1,135,943   11,530   4.08 %   1,167,802   12,219   4.21 %   1,201,752   12,408   4.14 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,080,669   105,479   3.83 %   9,822,052   109,342   4.48 %   9,843,424   129,840   5.29 %
Residential real estate loans   2,369,407   23,884   4.03 %   2,370,295   24,244   4.09 %   2,247,570   23,780   4.23 %
                         
Total loans   13,450,076   129,363   3.82 %   12,192,347   133,586   4.35 %   12,090,994   153,620   5.05 %
                         
Total earning assets   $ 19,007,719   $ 165,341   3.46 %   $ 17,774,030   $ 171,322   3.84 %   $ 17,302,688   $ 192,352   4.43 %
                         
Less: Allowance for loan losses (3)   (107,619 )       (83,244 )       (56,632 )    
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 332,745         $ 287,601         $ 234,337      
Other assets   2,384,934         2,388,092         2,473,255      
                         
Total assets   $ 21,617,779         $ 20,366,479         $ 19,953,648      
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,431,074   $ 1,075   0.10 %   $ 4,104,778   $ 2,860   0.28 %   $ 3,895,881   $ 4,196   0.43 %
Savings accounts   3,060,012   736   0.10 %   2,828,177   1,298   0.18 %   2,879,704   2,145   0.30 %
Money market accounts   1,844,488   910   0.20 %   1,784,169   2,507   0.57 %   1,789,777   3,729   0.84 %
Other time deposits   1,378,115   3,786   1.10 %   1,562,074   5,186   1.34 %   1,779,770   7,181   1.62 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,713,689   6,507   0.24 %   10,279,198   11,851   0.46 %   10,345,132   17,251   0.67 %
Brokered CD's   68,149   291   1.72 %   84,099   447   2.14 %   212,198   1,268   2.40 %
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   10,781,838   6,798   0.25 %   10,363,297   12,298   0.48 %   10,557,330   18,519   0.70 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   143,811   44   0.12 %   392,857   1,240   1.27 %   300,810   1,817   2.42 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   350,545   185   0.21 %   329,091   384   0.47 %   331,695   671   0.81 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,144,497   6,844   1.28 %   1,965,130   7,768   1.59 %   1,695,681   10,039   2.37 %
Other borrowings   251,738   2,432   3.87 %   240,276   2,538   4.23 %   251,577   2,787   4.43 %
Total borrowed funds   2,890,591   9,505   1.32 %   2,927,354   11,930   1.64 %   2,579,763   15,314   2.38 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities   13,672,429   16,303   0.48 %   13,290,651   24,228   0.73 %   13,137,093   33,833   1.03 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 4,871,002         $ 3,964,493         $ 3,812,175      
Other liabilities   228,950         277,812         246,134      
Shareholders' equity   2,845,398         2,833,523         2,758,246      
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 21,617,779         $ 20,366,479         $ 19,953,648      
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.98 %       3.11 %       3.40 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.14 %       3.31 %       3.66 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 3,367         $ 3,323         $ 3,289    
                         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning                
investments   $ 72,043   $ 383   1.07 %   $ 58,510   $ 612   2.11 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   542,904   6,730   2.48 %   700,569   8,203   2.34 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,175,408   36,996   2.33 %   2,633,326   36,402   2.76 %
States and political subdivisions   1,283,456   23,165   3.61 %   1,212,658   22,688   3.74 %
Other securities   495,852   6,440   2.60 %   497,115   8,503   3.42 %
Total investments   $ 5,497,620   $ 73,331   2.67 %   $ 5,043,668   $ 75,796   3.01 %
Loans: (2)                
Commercial   3,478,351   60,782   3.46 %   3,092,833   73,863   4.75 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,264,610   120,446   4.53 %   5,004,824   137,290   5.46 %
Consumer:                
Home equity   556,528   9,845   3.56 %   573,211   14,987   5.27 %
Other consumer loans   1,151,871   23,748   4.15 %   1,197,150   24,208   4.08 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   10,451,360   214,821   4.13 %   9,868,018   250,348   5.12 %
Residential real estate loans   2,369,852   48,128   4.06 %   2,253,375   47,712   4.23 %
                 
Total loans   12,821,212   262,949   4.07 %   12,121,393   298,060   4.91 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 18,390,875   $ 336,663   3.64 %   $ 17,223,571   $ 374,468   4.34 %
                 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (3)   (95,432 )       (56,213 )    
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 310,173         $ 232,159      
Other assets   2,386,513         2,481,842      
                 
Total assets   $ 20,992,129         $ 19,881,359      
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,267,926   $ 3,934   0.19 %   $ 3,795,441   $ 7,338   0.39 %
Savings accounts   2,944,094   2,034   0.14 %   2,907,552   4,428   0.31 %
Money market accounts   1,814,328   3,417   0.38 %   1,746,456   6,555   0.76 %
Other time deposits   1,470,094   8,972   1.23 %   1,809,975   14,283   1.59 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,496,442   18,357   0.35 %   10,259,424   32,604   0.64 %
Brokered CD's   76,124   739   1.95 %   201,878   2,359   2.36 %
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   10,572,566   19,096   0.36 %   10,461,302   34,963   0.67 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   268,334   1,284   0.96 %   308,860   3,735   2.44 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   339,818   569   0.34 %   346,396   1,333   0.78 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,054,814   14,612   1.43 %   1,684,093   19,970   2.39 %
Other borrowings   246,007   4,970   4.04 %   250,690   5,702   4.55 %
Total borrowed funds   2,908,973   21,435   1.48 %   2,590,039   30,740   2.39 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   13,481,539   40,531   0.60 %   13,051,341   65,703   1.02 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Demand deposits   $ 4,417,748         $ 3,829,406      
Other liabilities   253,382         264,274      
Shareholders' equity   2,839,460         2,736,338      
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 20,992,129         $ 19,881,359      
                 
Net interest rate spread       3.04 %       3.32 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.22 %       3.59 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 6,690         $ 6,487    
                 
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


             
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 106,380   $ 54,619   $ 55,559     $ 54,619   $ 55,461  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 1/1/2020 (1)   41,347   N/A     41,347   N/A  
             
Provision for loan losses (1) 22,545   16,950   1,003     39,495   2,046  
             
Gross charge-offs (2,232 ) (8,445 ) (2,876 )   (10,677 ) (5,769 )
Gross recoveries 1,701   1,909   2,606     3,610   4,554  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (531 ) (6,536 ) (270 )   (7,067 ) (1,215 )
             
Ending allowance for loan losses (1) $ 128,394   $ 106,380   $ 56,292     $ 128,394   $ 56,292  
             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.02 % 0.21 % 0.01 %   0.11 % 0.02 %
             
Average loans outstanding (2) $ 13,435,260   $ 12,182,704   $ 12,083,609     $ 12,808,982   $ 12,115,408  
             
EOP loans outstanding (2) 13,615,701   12,384,612   12,046,578     13,615,701   12,046,578  
             
Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)(2) 0.94 % 0.86 % 0.47 %   0.94 % 0.47 %
             
Underperforming Assets:            
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 779   $ 658   $ 423     $ 779   $ 423  
             
Non-performing loans:            
Nonaccrual loans (3) 125,546   126,987   142,421     125,546   142,421  
TDRs still accruing 16,582   17,040   19,031     16,582   19,031  
Total non-performing loans 142,128   144,027   161,452     142,128   161,452  
             
Foreclosed properties 1,786   2,163   2,819     1,786   2,819  
             
Total underperforming assets $ 144,693   $ 146,848   $ 164,694     $ 144,693   $ 164,694  
             
Classified and Criticized Assets:            
Nonaccrual loans (3) 125,546   126,987   142,421     125,546   142,421  
Substandard accruing loans 192,433   181,157   174,728     192,433   174,728  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 779   658   423     779   423  
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 318,758   $ 308,802   $ 317,572     $ 318,758   $ 317,572  
             
Other classified assets 2,565   2,616   2,550     2,565   2,550  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 220,300   238,011   220,455     220,300   220,455  
             
Total classified and criticized assets $ 541,623   $ 549,429   $ 540,577     $ 541,623   $ 540,577  
             
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (2) 1.04 % 1.16 % 1.34 %   1.04 % 1.34 %
             
Allowance to non-performing loans (1)(4) 90 % 74 % 35 %   90 % 35 %
             
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (2) 1.06 % 1.19 % 1.37 %   1.06 % 1.37 %
             
EOP total assets $ 22,102,188   $ 20,741,141   $ 20,145,285     $ 22,102,188   $ 20,145,285  
             
Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.82 %   0.65 % 0.82 %
             
EOP - End of period actual balances            
(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.
(2) Excludes loans held for sale.
(3) Includes TDRs totaling $11.3 million at June 30, 2020, $11.8 million at March 31, 2020, and $24.7 million at June 30, 2019.
(4) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded for 2019 quarter ends.


             
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30,   June 30, June 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,864,255   $ 2,823,435   $ 2,803,139     $ 2,864,255   $ 2,803,139  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,258       1,036,994     1,036,258  
Intangibles   52,717     56,329     68,220       52,717     68,220  
    1,089,711     1,093,323     1,104,478       1,089,711     1,104,478  
             
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,774,544   $ 1,730,112   $ 1,698,661     $ 1,774,544   $ 1,698,661  
             
Average Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,845,398   $ 2,833,523   $ 2,758,246     $ 2,839,460   $ 2,736,338  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,258       1,036,994     1,036,258  
Intangibles   54,449     58,127     70,282       56,288     72,554  
    1,091,443     1,095,121     1,106,540       1,093,282     1,108,812  
             
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,753,955   $ 1,738,402   $ 1,651,706     $ 1,746,178   $ 1,627,526  
             
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP assets $ 22,102,188   $ 20,741,141   $ 20,145,285     $ 22,102,188   $ 20,145,285  
             
Add:            
Trust overdrafts   15     119     29       15     29  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,258       1,036,994     1,036,258  
Intangibles   52,717     56,329     68,220       52,717     68,220  
    1,089,711     1,093,323     1,104,478       1,089,711     1,104,478  
             
Tangible assets $ 21,012,492   $ 19,647,937   $ 19,040,836     $ 21,012,492   $ 19,040,836  
             
             
Risk-weighted assets $ 14,416,184   $ 14,420,130   $ 13,996,770     $ 14,416,184   $ 13,996,770  
             
GAAP net income $ 51,705   $ 22,640   $ 62,964     $ 74,345   $ 119,240  
             
Add:            
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)   2,708     2,849     3,262       5,557     6,635  
             
Tangible net income $ 54,413   $ 25,489   $ 66,226     $ 79,902   $ 125,875  
             
             
Tangible Ratios            
Return on tangible common equity   12.27 %   5.89 %   15.59 %     9.01 %   14.82 %
Return on average tangible common equity   12.41 %   5.86 %   16.04 %     9.15 %   15.47 %
Return on tangible assets   1.04 %   0.52 %   1.39 %     0.76 %   1.32 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.45 %   8.81 %   8.92 %     8.45 %   8.92 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   12.31 %   12.00 %   12.14 %     12.31 %   12.14 %
Tangible common book value (1)   10.75     10.48     9.86       10.75     9.86  
             
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
             
Tier 1 capital $ 1,686,714   $ 1,643,249   $ 1,664,277     $ 1,686,714   $ 1,664,277  
             
Risk-weighted assets   14,416,184     14,420,130     13,996,770       14,416,184     13,996,770  
             
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets   11.70 %   11.40 %   11.89 %     11.70 %   11.89 %
             


