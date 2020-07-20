Altair named Ducati Corse technical partner for Legendary Official Team in MotoGP

Altair and Ducati Team sign multi-year partnership, expanding use of Altair design and simulation solutions

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, today announced a multi-year technical partnership agreement with Ducati Corse , the racing division of the legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer.

Ducati will expand its use of Altair’s computer-aided engineering (CAE) software for product development, providing Ducati Corse engineers with a vital competitive edge in their 200mph-plus pursuit of racetrack success. Altair will sponsor the team in the MotoGP World Championship, which began in Spain on July 17, 2020.

Ducati Corse is a long-standing user of Altair design and simulation tools, and the new agreement will expand this relationship in critical areas including aerodynamics, fluid dynamics, weight optimization, structural optimization, vehicle dynamics, and advanced powertrain technology. In a sport where the difference between success and failure is often measured in milliseconds, Altair’s software will help Ducati engineers explore, optimize, and implement innovative ideas more quickly and efficiently than ever.

“We are delighted to welcome Altair as a Ducati Corse technical partner for the start of the 2020 MotoGP season. Strengthening the team’s partnership with an industry leader in advanced CAE and simulation will help extend our technology leadership in the fastest, most demanding motorcycle racing environment on the planet,” said Luigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager.

“Altair is all about empowering talented and visionary engineers to deliver innovation and excellence. In this respect, the synergy with Ducati Corse is perfect,” said James Scapa, Altair’s chief executive officer and founder. “This new agreement means we can forge an even closer relationship through our software and consultancy to support the Ducati Corse engineering team as it transforms bold concepts into race-winning performances.”

Established in 1999, Ducati Corse is recognized as a pioneer in racing motorcycle design and development. Over the years, many of its race-bred innovations fueled by advanced technology have been incorporated in Ducati’s range of stylish, high performance, and high-quality road bikes.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

About Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. - A Sole Shareholder Company - A Company subject to the Management and Coordination activities of AUDI AG

Founded in 1926, since 1946 Ducati has been manufacturing sport-inspired motorcycles characterised by high-performance Desmodromic engines, innovative design and cutting-edge technology. With its factory located in Bologna’s Borgo Panigale district, Ducati competes in both the World Superbike and MotoGP World Championships. In Superbike, Ducati has won 17 Manufacturers' titles and 14 Riders' titles. Ducati has been competing in MotoGP since 2003, winning both the Manufacturers' and Riders' titles in 2007.

