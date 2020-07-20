Experienced Chiropractic Physician Shares Powerful Guidelines for Staying Young, Flexible and Resetting the Clock on Aging

Dr. Kelli Pearson introduces a step-by-step process on aging in new book, ‘Eight Minutes to Ageless’

/EIN News/ -- SPOKANE, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aging is a part of every individual’s life, but does that mean they know the right steps to take to age well? In Dr. Kelli Pearson’s debut book, “Eight Minutes to Ageless: The Manual on Maturing That You've Never Read—but It’s Not Too Late,” she walks readers through a daily routine that will ensure they live well up to the moment of their last breath. From her 38-years of being a chiropractor, Dr. Pearson provides decades of knowledge and data by illustrating healthy ways to live and age properly. From bad posture to quality exercises, readers will be enlightened by the eight-minute routine that she provides.



Throughout the text, Dr. Pearson eloquently teaches how individuals can recover their youth by owning their bodies and being able to do simple tasks such as sitting up straight, squatting, schlepping luggage into an overhead compartment among other daily necessities. Her passion is seen throughout her lessons and her number one focus is to remind readers that it is never too late to start taking action to appropriately age.



“I wrote ‘Eight Minutes to Ageless’ to inspire individuals to age well, living to their full capacity up to the point they move on,” said Dr. Pearson. “I hope my book reduces barriers making it easier to choose to do the right things every day to get bolder, not just older. The book focuses on a minimalistic approach, teaching individuals how to put in very little time each day, but honoring the need to incorporate these lessons into their daily routines.”



While reading Dr. Pearson’s book, readers will get a grasp on the different tissues in their bodies that require unique attention. The lessons will illustrate that it is not just enough to stretch muscles, but how certain muscles require different attention. Each portion of the body is taken care of in numerous ways and Dr. Pearson will guide the reader in the best way to appreciate the body they are living in.



By the end of “Eight Minutes to Ageless,” readers will start identifying what parts of their body they need to work on to age healthily and happily.



“Eight Minutes to Ageless: The Manual on Maturing That You've Never Read—but It’s Not Too Late”

By Dr. Kelli Pearson

ISBN: 9781982241988 (softcover); 9781982242008 (hardcover); 9781982241995 (eBook)

Available at the Balboa Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Dr. Kelli Pearson has been a chiropractic physician for nearly four decades. Her mission as a health care provider is to figure out how to provide the right care at the right time. Dr. Pearson not only has her own practice, but she also has conducted several lectures on different topics, including the content that is seen in her debut book in addition to the art of change. Her work will inspire people to age well and to reduce barriers making it easier to choose to do the right things every day. Her book, “Eight Minutes to Ageless” focuses on the minimalistic approach, teaching the reader how to put in very little time each day to live a longer and happier life.





Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment

Grace Bywater LAVIDGE - Phoenix 480-998-2600 x 534 gbywater@lavidge.com