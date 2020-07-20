Enterprise Data Management Market on the Verge of a Massive Surge due to the Increasing Need for Risk Management

With the increasing incidents of data breaches in organizations, enterprise data management system has experienced a massive boost in recent time. Many leading players are emphasizing on research, development, and collaboration to sustain the market growth in the forthcoming years.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Data Management or EDM is a systematic approach of an organization that helps in governing, integrating, securing, and distributing data from multiple data sources of the organization. The implementation of EDM system also helps the organizations to transfer data among subsidiaries, applications, partners, and processes in a safe, secure, and efficient way.



Some Factors behind the Growth of the Market

In recent years, small and medium organizations have implemented enterprise data management system in order to control and monitor their businesses to ensure safety and security. With the rise of cyber attackers, the need of risk management has further been increased.

Moreover, by implementing risk management systems, the organizations will be able to manage and combat the risk of data breaching and thus safeguard the confidential data. These are the major factors driving the Growth of the Enterprise Data Management Market.

Download, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Summary Report: https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/269/global-enterprise-data-management-market#myQueryForm

Recent Advances in the Industry

As mentioned by a recent report by Research Dive, the most significant players of the enterprise data management market are IBM Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, SAP SE, Cloudera, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, HP Development Company, L.P., VMware Inc., TierPoint, LLC, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and many others.



These market players are adopting several strategies including developing new technology, product launches, current technology upgradation, merger and acquisition, and collaboration to gain the highest enterprise data management market size. For instance:

AxiomSL, the leading risk and regulatory reporting solutions provider has announced on July 15, 2020 that it has been honored with the "Best Enterprise Data Management Provider" in the prestigious Waters Technology Asia Awards 2020. Importantly, the annual awards program honors the excellence in the management and deployment of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.



ControllerView® is new data integrity and control platform of AxiomSL which has been recognized by the award. This platform is used by global financial institutions to automatically retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of diverse and disparate data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements.

Additionally, Fujitsu has partnered with Cohesity Technology and signed a reseller agreement with Cohesity Japan. This new agreement promises the joint customers to introduce a modern approach to data management that can accelerate digital transformations.

In recent time, IQGeo, a designer of geospatial software for the telecommunication and utility companies, has enriched its enterprise data management, time resources, and productivity. IQGeo has accomplished this by integrating SAP Concur, SAP Business One, Salesforce, Sage People and Replicon. Automating sales, expenditures, and project management processes being the other factors.

Kasten, the leading-light for Kubernetes Data Management, has recently stated about the development of an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system which can be used for disaster management, backup & restore, and flexibility of Kubernetes applications. This new system integrates Cloud-Native Transformation Framework of Kasten to improve the automation and consistency of application and data migration in Kubernetes systems.

Conclusion

Enterprise data management market is going to garner huge amount of revenue during the forecast period, according to a report by Research Dive. Apparently, due to the astonishing capabilities of the system, the adoption of enterprise data management system will witness a glorious high in the time to come.

