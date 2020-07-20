Descartes ShipRush™ Enhanced to Enable Small and Medium-sized Businesses to Access UPS Discounts to Reduce Ecommerce Shipping Costs

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, today announced that it has teamed up with UPS under its UPS Digital Access Program (DAP). As a member of DAP, Descartes has enhanced Descartes ShipRush to enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be able to access discounted UPS rates to reduce domestic and international ecommerce shipping costs.



“The UPS Digital Access Program allows us to establish preferred relationships with leading digital shipping platforms such as Descartes ShipRush to enhance their offer to their customers,” said Knut Baalerud, Global ecommerce Strategy Manager at UPS. “SMBs using Descartes ShipRush now have seamless access to discounted UPS shipping rates and other shipping services, so they can better compete in the global ecommerce market and leverage the UPS commitment to delivery and service excellence.”

The UPS Digital Access Program helps level the playing field for SMBs by enabling them to offer many of the same shipping services provided by larger ecommerce companies at competitive rates. Descartes ShipRush customers now have access to competitive, discounted domestic and international rates, including up to 48% off UPS® Ground shipments, up to 62% on daily rates for UPS 2nd Day Air® service and UPS Next Day Air® service and up to 74% off UPS World Wide Expedited® service on eligible packages.

Part of Descartes’ ecommerce suite, Descartes ShipRush provides industry-leading capabilities to SMBs that need an ecommerce-enabled shipping solution. By using best-in-class automation rules, companies can optimize shipping operations, streamline fulfillment and reduce costs. Descartes ShipRush allows orders to seamlessly flow from ecommerce webstores, marketplaces and order management systems into an intuitive and configurable shipping solution. Users can review carrier rates and delivery options in real-time, as well as print custom shipping labels, configure custom emails and create branded tracking webpages.

“We are pleased to provide Descartes ShipRush customers with access to UPS services at discounted rates,” said Richard McNish, Senior Product Manager at Descartes. “Our SMB customers can benefit from the scope and reliability of UPS delivery services at rates that are competitive with larger ecommerce brands.”

Visit the Descartes ShipRush website for more information on the UPS DAP program or to get started.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: +1 519-746-8110 ext. 202025

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' solution offering and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities commissions across Canada including Descartes most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. If any such risks actually occur, they could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.