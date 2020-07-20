Enlightening New Children’s Book Promotes the Healing Power and Importance of Trees

Reiki Master and former elementary school counselor Margaret Cheasebro’s new story allows children who love trees and nature to know they are not alone in their feelings

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON, N.M., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While at a wholistic fair to promote her two other books about the healing benefits of trees, author and Reiki Master Margaret Cheasebro began to ponder the idea of her latest book based on a suggestion of one of her artist friends. The question, “If I Were a Tree, What Would I Be?” which is also the title of her new children’s story, made Cheasebro ponder this thought and think, “If I were a tree, I would be your friend.”

“If I Were a Tree, What Would I Be?” promotes the value and importance of trees and allows children who have always felt connected to nature realize they are not alone in their love for trees, flowers, rivers and other forms of nature. The story features Katie and Francisco, two children who love trees and meet under a huge cottonwood in a meadow where they discover each of them can hear the trees with their hearts.

The children learn how wise the cottonwood is and hear its loving message about what to do when they are bullied as well as learn how to stay grounded and focused in school. In return for the tree’s wisdom, Katie and Francisco find ways to help the cottonwood stay healthy.

“It is my hope that this book will highlight how natural, joyful and healing it can be to spend time around trees,” said Cheasebro. “I also want people who have meaningful connections with trees to know it is not unusual or strange to have such experiences.”

Through her experience with Reiki and as a former elementary school counselor, Cheasebro’s book will help children and readers of all ages connect with trees in healthy ways. It will help to build a friendship between them, help them hear the trees with their hearts, and have a deeper appreciation for nature. To learn more about the book please visit, www.IfIWereaTreeWhatWouldIBe.com.

“If I Were a Tree, What Would I Be?”

By Margaret Cheasebro

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4009-7 (sc); 978-1-9822-4010-3 (e)

Available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Balboa Press

About the Author

Margaret Cheasebro has always loved writing. In addition to “If I Were a Tree, What Would I Be?” she has authored “The Healing Tree,” and “Healing with Trees: Finding a Path to Wholeness” and is currently working on three separate books about each level of Reiki. She is a Reiki Master and received a PhD in metaphysics from the American Institute of Holistic Theology. Cheasebro also received a bachelor of arts in humanities with an English emphasis and a master’s degree in psychology, counseling, and guidance. She was an elementary school counselor for 17 years and went into journalism for 14 years. Now retired, Cheasebro writes articles for regional magazines and writes books on subjects that appeal to her. She enjoys providing energy-based healing and relaxation techniques to others. Cheasebro currently resides in Farmington, New Mexico. To learn more please visit, www.margaretcheasebro.com.

