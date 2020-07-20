US Financial Services Giant Leverages eGain Virtual Assistant to Automate Customer Engagement across Service and Sales

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN ), the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, today announced that a financial services client is leveraging its top-rated digital engagement solution to deliver next-gen customer (CX) and agent experiences (AX).



Unable to stitch together a set of point products to provide omnichannel digital customer service, the client selected eGain, based on its connected and rich solution capabilities, domain expertise, and a successful POC. Within ten weeks, the client activated eGain Virtual Assistant™, eGain SuperChat™, and eGain Cobrowse™ to enable a connected, smart self-service journey for customers with escalations intelligently routed to thousands of advisors across country, using the eGain Advisor Desktop™.

Powered by smart knowledge, the virtual assistant answers customer questions on the free section of the client website and app, while spotting opportunities to upsell the company’s premium offerings. Armed with eGain’s digital-first omnichannel desktop and knowledge at their fingertips, advisors then interact and collaborate with customers, answering questions, helping them navigate their website, and filling out forms in real-time.

The virtual assistant successfully resolved over 50% of the incoming service queries. The client then deployed the capability for its IT helpdesk, where it resolved 81% of the inquiries. Since then the client has continued to rollout additional domain-specific virtual assistants for its employee training center and other customer offerings such as downloadable products. Together, these virtual assistants processed over 2 million interactions in the last twelve months.

“Intelligent, connected automation using AI and messaging is transforming customer engagement,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Starting with customer service and sales, this client has transformed employee engagement across their enterprise - thanks to our robust, scalable, and easy solution.”

