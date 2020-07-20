Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 20 July 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (720,622) deaths (15,082), and recoveries (382,857) by region:
Central (43,067 cases; 858 deaths; 26,233 recoveries): Burundi (328; 1; 237), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,485; 55; 1,348), Chad (889; 75; 801), Congo (2,633; 49; 626), DRC (8,443; 194; 4,335), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,315; 46; 3,865), Sao Tome & Principe (746; 14; 451)
Eastern (54,710; 1,371; 29,484): Comoros (334; 7; 311), Djibouti (5,011; 56; 4,838), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (8,803; 150; 4,814), Kenya (13,353; 234; 5,122), Madagascar (7,049; 59; 3,498), Mauritius (343; 10; 331), Rwanda (1,582; 5; 834), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,119; 93; 1,457), South Sudan (2,191; 43; 1,180), Sudan (10,992; 693; 5,707), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,065; 0; 1,048)
Northern (137,208; 5,836; 64,313): Algeria (23,084; 1,078; 16,051), Egypt (87,775; 4,302; 28,380), Libya (1,866; 48; 418), Mauritania (5,873; 155; 3,446), Morocco (17,236; 273; 14,921), Tunisia (1,374; 50; 1,097)
Southern (377,922; 5,310; 195,803): Angola (705; 29; 221), Botswana (416; 1; 38), Eswatini (1,793; 21; 822), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (2,992; 62; 1,153), Mozambique (1,491; 10; 472), Namibia (1,247; 3; 35), South Africa (364,328; 5,033; 191,059), Zambia (2,980; 120; 1,462), Zimbabwe (1,611; 25; 472)
Western (107,715; 1,707; 67,024): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,065; 53; 904), Cape Verde (2,043; 21; 10,040), Côte d'Ivoire (14,119; 92; 8,366), Gambia (93; 4; 49), Ghana (27,667; 148; 23,249), Guinea (6,544; 39; 5,511), Guinea-Bissau (1,950; 26; 906), Liberia (1,091; 70; 534), Mali (2,475; 121; 1,828), Niger (1,104; 69; 1,014), Nigeria (36,663; 789; 15,105), Senegal (8,810; 167; 5,948), Sierra Leone (1,711; 65; 1,237), Togo (778; 15; 551)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).