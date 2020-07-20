Fan Pass Announces Murda Beatz, the Self-Taught 26-Year-Old, Grammy-Nominated, Canadian Producer as its Fifth Live Performer Performing at the Company’s Official Launch Event July 24th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Production Credits Include Drake’s “Nice For What,” Migos' "Motorsport," Travis Scott's "Butterfly Effect," and Work on 8 Grammy-Nominated Albums and Over 20 Billboard #1 Albums

CAMPBELL, CA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) announced today, that Murda Beatz will perform and have a “Channel” on the Company’s Fan Pass mobile app and desktop platforms.

“The Company is proud to have announced an artist and producer like Murda Beatz, it’s truly an honor to have him on our platform as well as performing live for our first official event. It’s very rewarding to be putting together such a diverse group of talented professionals in a time when we are all just trying to figure out how to best cope with all the uncertainty. One thing is for certain and it’s the fact that we all feel better when we hear the music and for artists, I’m sure it’s just as rewarding to be able to share their talents with all of us, their fans,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“In addition to his credits on Drake’s track “Nice For What,” Murda has taken Hip-Hop by storm having produced on 8 Grammy-nominated albums (6 in one year) and over 20 Billboard #1 albums. Murda has also produced a triple platinum Migos single “Motorsport,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B and more. We are all looking forward to an amazing show across the board,” concluded Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Murda Beatz:

When Murda Beatz says music is a young man’s game, believe him. The self-taught 26-year-old, Grammy-nominated, Canadian rap prodigy has pictures of himself banging on drums when he was four years old. Born Shane Lee Lindstrom, from Fort Erie, Ontario, Murda Beatz became one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry. He has production credits on Drake’s “Nice For What,” which was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 8 weeks as well as the triple platinum Migos single “Motorsport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B—plus over 20 platinum and multi-platinum singles by artists ranging from Drake, Travis Scott, Cardi B, 6ix9ine, and more.

At 16, Murda was drawn to Chicago’s drill scene and reached out to Glory Boys Entertainment, home of Chief Keef and Lil Durk just as that wave was breaking. He began sending them beats and would eventually travel to Chicago to work with this crew that was changing the sound of music. Before long he was locking in with Takeoff, Offset, and Quavo of the Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, on records that would shape pop culture.

Murda is taking Hip-Hop by storm having produced on 8 Grammy-nominated albums (6 in one year) and over 20 Billboard #1 albums. He is growing his brand exponentially into sectors such as DJing and gaming. The amount of things that Murda has accomplished over the last few years pales in comparison to what is coming next.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications:

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Frienable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com