Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates Customer Appreciation Month With ‘Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes’

Leading car insurance brand to give away a car and a variety of gifts

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Auto Insurance is kicking off its seventh annual Customer Appreciation Month on July 20, offering drivers the opportunity to win a new car, gift card prizes for gas, and score a travel mug for their vehicle.



One lucky winner of the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes will receive a $20,000 CarMax credit to use towards an automobile of their choice. The sweepstakes, at directauto.com/carsweepstakes , runs through August 14 with the drawing to take place on August 17.

Direct Auto is also giving away a $100 gift card each Friday starting July 24 through August 7 as part of its Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes via Facebook. In the spirit of showing appreciation, entrants are asked to tag someone they appreciate in the comments of the sweepstakes’ post at facebook.com/DirectAutoIns .

In addition, policyholders who refer three friends to Direct Auto, or new customers who get a no-obligation car insurance quote at any participating Direct store through August 14, will receive a travel mug while supplies last.



“We are excited about the opportunity to help people in our communities enjoy summer on the road with a free car and other car-related gifts," says Josh Jarrett, SVP Marketing for Direct Auto Insurance. "Giving back is our way of saying thank you, and we look forward to spreading some joy where we can during this challenging year."



Official rules and details about the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes can be found at directauto.com/carsweepstakes and information about Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes can be found here .



For more information about Direct Auto Insurance, visit directauto.com .

*About the Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Get Direct & Get Going Car Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, IL, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts on 7/20/20 at 12:00 Noon CT and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person. Prize is in the form of a CarMax credit valued up to $20,000. Winner responsible for any overage in actual purchase price, including vehicle tax and fees. Prize redemption is time sensitive. For entry and Official Rules go to directauto.com/carsweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217.



*About Direct Auto’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes

No purchase Necessary. Direct’s Customer Appreciation Social Media Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of AL, AR, CA, FL, GA, MS, NC, SC, TN, TX, and VA who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sweepstakes starts at 12:01 AM CT on 7/20/20 and ends on 8/14/20 at 11:59 AM CT. Limit one (1) entry per person. See Official Rules for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Direct Administration, Inc., 1281 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37217. Facebook is not affiliated with this promotion.

About Direct Auto Insurance

Founded in 1991, Nashville-based Direct Auto Insurance sells personal car insurance and other types of coverage and products online, over the phone and in-store at more than 450 retail locations. Direct Auto Insurance-branded policies are underwritten by affiliated carriers owned by National General Holdings Corp. Headquartered in New York City, National General is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company that traces its roots to 1939 and has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best.

