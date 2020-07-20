The Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Is Growing At 30.8% CAGR Due To Cases Of COVID-19

Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare personal protective equipment (PPE) market size is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2019 to $7.83 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.80%. The significant growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. PPE is in huge demand by care providers owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. However, there is a supply and demand gap due to restrictive containment measures that is challenging market growth. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $11.45 billion in 2023 at a growth rate of 13.5%.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is projected to surge the demand for healthcare personal protective equipment. The rapid surge in coronavirus cases is generating huge demand for PPEs to protect health workers from infections in their daily medical operations. According to the World Health Organization report published on 3rd July 2020, there were 10,719,946 COVID-19 confirmed cases globally. The demand for PPE including gloves, face protection masks or face shield, goggles, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, and boots surged due to this global pandemic to ensure the safety of healthcare workers who are at the frontline combating the disease spread. Therefore, the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe and the growing need for healthcare workers to protect against the spread of the virus is anticipated to drive the growth of the personal protective equipment market over the forecast period.

The healthcare personal protective equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product into head, eye & face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, protective footwear, fall protection, and hand protection. By end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and others.

Governmental agencies are extending support to PPE manufacturers and suppliers to ensure the smooth flow of medical supplies. For instance, UNICEF launched a joint tender in April for PPE supplies during 2020 on behalf of several UN organizations. Thus, government initiatives to help medical supplies manufacturers and suppliers are likely to play a vital role in hurdle-less supply of essential medical supplies.

