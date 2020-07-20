The Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Is Growing At 14.7% CAGR, Owing To COVID-19 And Increased Research Funding

Influenza Diagnostic Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global influenza diagnostics market is expected to grow from $1.14 billion in 2019 to 1.31 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. A significant increase is registered in 2020 due to the COVID 19 outbreak. The global pandemic which is expected to prevail for some time and the upcoming flu season could place a tremendous burden on the healthcare system and result in many illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. This is expected to drive the demand for more rapid detection diagnostic test kits. Since COVID-19 and the flu are respiratory illnesses and can cause similar symptoms, governments across the globe are making preparedness plans. For instance, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is seeking emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new assay that can simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. The influenza viral diagnostics market is then expected to stabilize and reach $1.43 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.89%.

Another major factor driving the influenza diagnostics market growth is increasing funding for research on influenza diagnostics. Addressing the public health impact of influenza disease requires a proper understanding of the virus and its effect on individuals and populations. Therefore, it is important to accelerate the pace of scientific research progress that can have the greatest public health impact. Many public and private health organizations, researchers, health professionals, and biopharmaceutical companies have maximized the spending for research funds or grants to reduce the risk of the emergence of pandemic influenza. For instance, in 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, initiated the Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) program, a new network of research centers that will work together to develop influenza vaccines. NIAID will provide up to approximately $51 million in total first-year funding for the program, which is designed to support the CIVICs program centers over seven years.

The influenza diagnostic market consists of sales of diagnostic tests used to diagnose influenza including viral culture, serology, rapid antigen testing, reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), immunofluorescence assays, and rapid molecular assays. Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious illness caused by the influenza virus. Three varieties of this virus affect people: type A, type B, and type C. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, fatigue, and headache. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments conducting the diagnostics tests for influenza virus detection.

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are increasingly being implemented in influenza diagnostics. RIDTs are immunoassays which can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). It can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame of less than approximately 15 minutes and diagnose patients, who are showing influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms. The rising popularity of RIDT is due to its benefits such as simple to use and rapid diagnosis.

