Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,011 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Net income for the quarter was $2.1 million, up 9% for the quarter and 98% year-over-year. 
  • Net interest income for the quarter was $11.6 million, up 0.7% for the quarter and 15% year-over-year. 
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.66% compared to 4.46% in the first quarter and 4.70% in the prior year.
  • Total assets increased $88.1 million, or 7%, for the quarter and $333 million, or 36%, year-over-year. 
  • Total loans increased to $1.0 billion up 15% for the quarter and up 29% year-over-year
  • Funded $158.2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.
  • Total deposits increased to $1.0 billion up 8% for the quarter and up 42% year-over-year
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 27% during the quarter and 83% year-over-year.
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.5 million to $11.1 million in response to increasing uncertain economic conditions.
  • No delinquent or past due loans at June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020.  For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share. 

The Bank remains focused on ensuring the safety and prosperity of our employees and clients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and continues operating at most of our locations with modified branch hours.  During the quarter, the Bank supported our clients and acquired new clients by participating in the Small Business Administrations’ Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).  The Bank funded 611 loans for $158.2 million and collected approximately $5.5 million in fees from PPP lending efforts.  These fees are anticipated to be accretive to non-interest income over approximately the next two years. 

As of June 30, 2020, 56 loans totaling $97.5 have been granted loan deferrals in relation to COVID-19.  The Bank had no past due loans at the end of the quarter.  Criticized assets were $5.3 million, consisting of 5 relationships all related to the impacts of COVID-19.  Classified assets were $4.8 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit. There were no doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter.  

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.5 million to $11.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.08% compared to $9.6 million or 1.07% at the first quarter of 2020 and $7.6 million or 0.96% at the second quarter of 2019.  The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19.  Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the coverage ratio on the loan portfolio increased to 1.28%.

Tom Wornham, CEO of the Company and the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all of our business lines throughout our Coastal Southern California footprint.  We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members, who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy.  We continue to implement our pandemic and business continuity plans, allowing us to run our business safely and soundly.  The COVID-19 environment still creates uncertain economic factors.  The Bank maintains strong on balance sheet and contingent liquidity positions with a liquidity ratio at 20% at the end of the quarter and loan-to-deposit ratio of 99.03%. 

“We have adjusted the way we do business to protect our Team Members and Clients.  In an effort to mitigate the impact on the Bank, we increased our on-balance sheet liquidity.  We continue to increase our loan loss reserves, and remain in constant communication with our borrowers, a cornerstone of our relationship-based model.”   

Rick Sowers, President of the Company and Bank added, “Our team has done a tremendous job responding to client needs during the past quarter.  It's clear that their dedication to the success of our clients and the communities we serve is at the forefront of everything we do.  This has led to growth in both our existing relationships and the establishment of new ones as a result of our efforts in the PP Program and our solutions-based approach.  It is the focus on local businesses and families that continues to highlight the importance of community banks like CalPrivate in our financial systems and labor markets.”

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared with net income of $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the first quarter and $1.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period last year.  Net interest income was $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing a $85 thousand or 0.70%, increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $1.5 million or 15.1% increase, compared to the same period in 2019.  Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.66% compared with 4.46% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.70% for the same period in 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter was attributable to decreased market rates as a result of rate cuts in the Fed Funds Rate, costs associated with calling wholesale brokered deposits and the effect of lower yielding PPP loans. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.29% compared with 5.35% in the first quarter and 5.67% for the same period in 2019.  The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.30% compared to 5.99% in the first quarter of this year and decreased from 6.13% in the second quarter of 2019.  The cost of total funding sources was 0.69% for the quarter compared with 0.95% in the first quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019.  The funding cost for the quarter was negatively impacted by accelerating the premium of wholesale CDs by 11 bps.  Additionally, the decrease in funding costs was due to repricing of floating rate client deposit costs and an increase in non-interest-bearing deposit balances.

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing a $232 thousand or 20% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $772 thousand or 127% increase compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase in non-interest income for the quarter and compared to a year ago is primarily due to gains from investment sales offset by fewer gains from SBA loans sales.  SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium compared with $11.2 million with a 9.8% trade premium in the first quarter of 2020 and $4.7 million with a 10.3% trade premium in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 representing a $45 thousand increase, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $465 thousand, or 6% increase, compared to the same period in 2019.  The increase in first quarter expenses was primarily due to increases in salaries and commissions partially offset by a decrease in professional fees.  The increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due to increases in facilities and professional services. Approximately $186 thousand of salary and other expense for the quarter was attributed to COVID-19 and PPP related expenses.

The Company increased total assets to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020, representing an increase of $88.1 million or 7% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and $333 million or 36% compared to the same period in 2019.  Total loans increased $132.4 million, or 15%, from the first quarter to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $231.2 million, or 29%, from the second quarter of 2019.  Substantially all of the loan growth for the quarter was related to PPP loans. 

“The Company’s second quarter of 2020 was marked by the significant increase in non-interest-bearing deposits from relationship clients and the successful execution of the Paycheck Protection Program.  The CalPrivate Bank team members reacted magnificently to the challenges of work-at-home and maintained our Distinctly Different™ client service levels, a hallmark of the Bank,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “The Board and management continue to closely monitor the loan portfolio in these uncertain times, seeking to assist our valued clients in meeting their goals, while also enhancing the Loan Loss Reserve based on the precariousness of external factors. The Bank also has evaluated and enhanced our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy and the organization continues to encourage Team member community service activities.” 

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank.  CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs.  Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs.  CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham
CEO
Private Bancorp of America, Inc.
(858) 875-6900

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                     
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   Dollar change Percentage change   June 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change  
Assets                        
                         
Cash and due from banks $ 18,431     $ 24,966     $ (6,535 ) -26.2 %   $ 26,410     $ (7,979 ) -30.2 %  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   1,200       3,192       (1,992 ) -62.4 %     2,447       (1,247 ) -51.0 %  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   179,615       192,996       (13,381 ) -6.9 %     14,227       165,388   1162.5 %  
Total cash and due from banks   199,246       221,154   1   (21,908 ) -9.9 %     43,084       156,162   362.5 %  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   5,758       5,756       2   0.0 %     2,254       3,504   155.5 %  
Investment securities available for sale   27,664       49,327       (21,663 ) -43.9 %     84,719       (57,055 ) -67.3 %  
Loans   1,026,509       894,076       132,433   14.8 %     795,345       231,164   29.1 %  
Allowance for loan losses   (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (1,502 ) 15.6 %     (7,637 )     (3,463 ) 45.3 %  
Net loans   1,015,409       884,478       130,931   14.8 %     787,708       227,701   28.9 %  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,602       4,060       542   13.3 %     4,060       542   13.3 %  
Right of use asset   5,632       6,022       (390 ) -6.5 %     7,271       (1,639 ) 0.0 %  
Premises and equipment, net   3,055       3,052       3   0.1 %     2,669       386   14.5 %  
Other intangible assets   1,281       1,267       14   1.1 %     904       377   41.7 %  
Deferred tax asset   4,141       4,141       -   0.0 %     4,409       (268 ) -6.1 %  
Accrued interest receivable   3,556       3,122       434   13.9 %     2,731       825   30.2 %  
Other assets   3,668       3,502       166   4.7 %     738       2,930   397.0 %  
Total assets $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 88,131   7.4 %   $ 940,547     $ 333,465   35.5 %  
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
                         
Liabilities                        
Noninterest bearing $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 96,930   27.3 %   $ 247,153     $ 205,002   82.9 %  
Interest Bearing   584,451       607,062       (22,611 ) -3.7 %     485,011       99,440   20.5 %  
Total deposits   1,036,606       962,287       74,319   7.7 %     732,164       304,442   41.6 %  
FHLB borrowings   105,000       95,000       10,000   10.5 %     82,000       23,000   28.0 %  
Other borrowings   17,936       17,934       2   0.0 %     17,929       7   0.0 %  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,097       12,497       1,600   12.8 %     10,599       3,498   33.0 %  
Total liabilities   1,173,639       1,087,718       85,921   7.9 %     842,692       330,947   39.3 %  
                         
Shareholders' equity                        
Common stock   69,512       69,165       347   0.5 %     68,740       772   1.1 %  
Additional paid-in capital   3,002       3,254       (252 ) -7.7 %     2,823       179   6.3 %  
Retained earnings   26,984       24,839       2,145   8.6 %     25,997       987   3.8 %  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   875       905       (30 ) -3.3 %     295       580   196.6 %  
Total stockholders' equity   100,373       98,163       2,210   2.3 %     97,855       2,518   2.6 %  
                         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 88,131   7.4 %   $ 940,547     $ 333,465   35.5 %  
                         


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
    For the three months ended  
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   Dollar change Percentage change   June 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change  
Interest Income                          
Loans   $ 13,293   $ 13,129   $ 164   1.2 %   $ 11,442   $ 1,851   16.2 %  
Investment securities     251     401     (150 ) -37.4 %     601     (350 ) -58.2 %  
Deposits in other financial institutions     91     304     (213 ) -70.1 %     126     (35 ) -27.8 %  
Total interest income     13,635     13,834     (199 ) -1.4 %     12,169     1,466   12.0 %  
                           
Interest Expense                          
Deposits     1,356     1,710     (354 ) -20.7 %     1,340     16   1.2 %  
Borrowings     659     589     70   11.9 %     736     (77 ) -10.5 %  
Total interest expense     2,015     2,299     (284 ) -12.4 %     2,076     (61 ) -2.9 %  
                           
Net interest income     11,620     11,535     85   0.7 %     10,093     1,527   15.1 %  
Provision for loan losses     1,511     997     514   51.6 %     996     515   51.7 %  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     10,109     10,538     (429 ) -4.1 %     9,097     1,012   11.1 %  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts     143     173     (30 ) -17.3 %     117     26   22.2 %  
Net gain on sale of loans     210     679     (469 ) -69.1 %     307     (97 ) -31.6 %  
Gain on sale of investment securities     751     -     751   NM       4     747   18675.0 %  
Other noninterest income     274     294     (20 ) -6.8 %     178     96   53.9 %  
Total noninterest income     1,378     1,146     232   20.2 %     606     772   127.4 %  
                           
Noninterest expense:                          
Salary and employee benefits     5,790     5,552     238   4.3 %     5,892     (102 ) -1.7 %  
Occupancy and equipment     900     884     16   1.8 %     641     259   40.4 %  
Data processing     561     518     43   8.3 %     490     71   14.5 %  
Professional services     628     859     (231 ) -26.9 %     364     264   72.5 %  
Other expenses     827     848     (21 ) -2.5 %     854     (27 ) -3.2 %  
Total noninterest expense     8,706     8,661     45   0.5 %     8,241     465   5.6 %  
                           
Income before provision for income taxes     2,781     3,023     (242 ) -8.0 %     1,462     1,319   90.2 %  
Provision for income taxes     711     1,116     (405 ) -36.3 %     411     300   73.0 %  
Net income   $ 2,070   $ 1,907   $ 163   8.5 %   $ 1,051   $ 1,019   97.0 %  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 2,038   $ 1,874   $ 164   8.8 %   $ 1,031   $ 1,007   97.7 %  
                           
Earnings per share                          
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.03   8.8 %   $ 0.21   $ 0.16   80.4 %  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.37   $ 0.34   $ 0.03   8.8 %   $ 0.20   $ 0.17   84.2 %  
                           
Average shares outstanding     5,435,155     5,488,197     (53,042 ) -1.0 %     5,027,437     407,718   8.1 %  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,453,597     5,555,376     (101,779 ) -1.8 %     5,133,305     320,292   6.2 %  
                           



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                 
    For the six months ended  
    June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019   Dollar change Percentage change  
Interest Income                
Loans   $ 26,421   $ 21,953   $ 4,468   20.4 %  
Investment securities     652     1,274     (622 ) -48.8 %  
Deposits in other financial institutions     395     259     136   52.5 %  
Total interest income     27,468     23,486     3,982   17.0 %  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits     3,066     2,547     519   20.4 %  
Borrowings     1,248     1,215     33   2.7 %  
Total interest expense     4,314     3,762     552   14.7 %  
                 
Net interest income     23,154     19,724     3,430   17.4 %  
Provision for loan losses     2,508     1,385     1,123   81.1 %  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     20,646     18,339     2,307   12.6 %  
                 
Noninterest income:                
Service charges on deposit accounts     317     210     107   51.0 %  
Net gain on sale of loans     889     654     235   35.9 %  
Gain on sale of investment securities     751     25     726   2904.0 %  
Other noninterest income     568     269     299   111.2 %  
Total noninterest income     2,525     1,158     1,367   118.0 %  
                 
Noninterest expense:                
Salary and employee benefits     11,343     11,101     242   2.2 %  
Occupancy and equipment     1,784     1,314     470   35.8 %  
Data processing     1,079     1,014     65   6.4 %  
Professional services     1,487     750     737   98.3 %  
Other expenses     1,675     1,578     97   6.1 %  
Total noninterest expense     17,368     15,757     1,611   10.2 %  
                 
Income before provision for income taxes     5,803     3,740     2,063   55.2 %  
Provision for income tax     1,827     1,102     725   65.8 %  
Net income   $ 3,976   $ 2,638   $ 1,338   50.7 %  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 3,909   $ 2,589   $ 1,320   51.0 %  
                 
Earnings per share                
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.71   $ 0.52   $ 0.19   37.5 %  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.71   $ 0.51   $ 0.20   40.4 %  
                 
Average shares outstanding     5,488,160     5,012,604     475,556   9.5 %  
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,530,697     5,118,471     412,226   8.1 %  
                 


    PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
    Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
    (Unaudited)  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                       
    For the three months ended  
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Yield/Rate  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                      
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 231,621   $ 91   0.16 %   $ 104,156   $ 304   1.17 %   $ 23,651   $ 126   2.14 %  
Investment securities     38,539     251   2.61 %     54,456     401   2.95 %     89,102     601   2.70 %  
Loans     1,008,220     13,293   5.30 %     881,655     13,129   5.99 %     748,846     11,442   6.13 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,278,380     13,635   4.29 %     1,040,267     13,834   5.35 %     861,599     12,169   5.67 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     15,104             47,975             35,521          
Total Assets   $ 1,293,484           $ 1,088,242           $ 897,120          
                                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 73,509   $ 26   0.14 %   $ 83,471   $ 165   0.80 %   $ 33,191   $ 66   0.80 %  
Money market     394,523     476   0.49 %     391,262     973   1.00 %     320,310     720   0.90 %  
Savings deposits     8,863     2   0.09 %     9,212     6   0.26 %     6,779     5   0.30 %  
Certificates of deposit     126,545     852   2.71 %     113,964     566   2.00 %     98,004     549   2.25 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     603,440     1,356   0.90 %     597,909     1,710   1.27 %     458,284     1,340   1.17 %  
                                       
FHLB advances     100,385     387   1.55 %     63,394     317   2.01 %     65,797     423   2.58 %  
Other borrowings     17,934     272   6.07 %     17,933     272   6.07 %     14,711     313   8.29 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     118,319     659   2.24 %     81,327     589   3.05 %     80,508     736   3.67 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing deposits     458,631             298,418             260,295          
Total Funding Sources     1,180,390     2,015   0.69 %     977,654     2,299   0.95 %     799,087     2,076   1.04 %  
                                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     12,964             13,022             11,069          
                                       
Shareholders' equity     100,130             97,566             86,964          
                                       
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,293,484           $ 1,088,242           $ 897,120          
                                       
Net interest spread           3.60 %           4.40 %           4.62 %  
                                       
Net interest income       $ 11,620           $ 11,535           $ 10,093      
Net interest margin           3.66 %           4.46 %           4.70 %  
                                       



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Balance Sheets
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 205,004     $ 226,910     $ 111,368     $ 90,108     $ 45,338  
Investment securities   27,664       49,327       51,179       73,171       84,719  
Loans   1,026,509       894,076       885,556       820,989       795,345  
Allowance for loan losses   (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )
Net loans   1,015,409       884,478       876,955       813,096       787,708  
Right of use asset   5,632       6,022       6,452       6,877       7,271  
Premises and equipment, net   3,055       3,052       3,165       2,947       2,669  
Other assets and interest receivable   17,248       16,092       16,868       13,786       12,842  
Total assets $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985     $ 940,547  
                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                  
                   
Liabilities                  
Noninterest Bearing $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153  
Interest Bearing   584,451       607,062       582,139       557,800       485,011  
Total Deposits   1,036,606       962,287       850,255       824,005       732,164  
Borrowings   122,936       112,934       107,932       72,930       99,929  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,097       12,497       12,120       9,779       10,599  
Total liabilities   1,173,639       1,087,718       970,307       906,714       842,692  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   69,512       69,165       69,159       68,804       68,740  
Additional paid-in capital   3,002       3,254       3,048       2,997       2,823  
Retained earnings   26,984       24,839       22,905       20,917       25,997  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   875       905       568       553       295  
Total shareholders' equity   100,373       98,163       95,680       93,271       97,855  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,274,012     $ 1,185,881     $ 1,065,987     $ 999,985     $ 940,547  
                   
Book value per common share $ 17.99     $ 17.57     $ 17.15     $ 16.84     $ 17.60  
Tangible book value per common share $ 17.76     $ 17.35     $ 16.96     $ 16.66     $ 17.44  
                   
                   
  Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019
Tier 1 leverage ratio   7.57 %     8.79 %     9.17 %     9.54 %     10.69 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio   9.66 %     9.20 %     9.86 %     10.24 %     11.10 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   12.60 %     11.91 %     12.71 %     13.09 %     14.10 %
Tangible equity / tangible assets   7.79 %     8.18 %     8.88 %     9.24 %     10.32 %
                   
1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2020                  
                   



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Statements of Income  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
Interest income $ 13,635     $ 13,834     $ 13,472     $ 13,222     $ 12,169    
Interest expense   2,015       2,299       2,400       2,253       2,076    
Net interest income   11,620       11,535       11,072       10,969       10,093    
Provision for loan losses   1,511       997       708       9,737       996    
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   10,109       10,538       10,364       1,232       9,097    
                     
Noninterest income   1,378       1,146       1,021       584       606    
                     
Salary and employee benefits   5,790       5,552       5,427       6,341       5,892    
Occupancy and equipment   900       884       832       793       641    
Data processing   561       518       631       588       490    
Professional services   628       859       726       639       364    
Other expenses   827       848       946       570       854    
Total noninterest expense   8,706       8,661       8,562       8,931       8,241    
                     
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes   2,781       3,023       2,823       (7,115 )     1,462    
Income taxes   711       1,116       857       (2,081 )     411    
Net income (loss) $ 2,070     $ 1,907     $ 1,966     $ (5,034 )   $ 1,051    
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,038     $ 1,874     $ 1,931     $ (4,950 )   $ 1,031    
                     
Earnings (loss) per share                    
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.36     $ (0.91 )   $ 0.21    
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37     $ 0.34     $ 0.35     $ (0.89 )   $ 0.20    
                     
Average shares outstanding   5,435,155       5,488,197       5,414,056       5,465,278       5,027,437    
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,453,597       5,555,376       5,492,930       5,563,931       5,133,305    
                     
  Performance Ratios  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
ROAA   0.64 %     0.70 %     0.77 %     -2.06 %     0.47 %  
ROAE   8.31 %     7.86 %     8.53 %     -20.30 %     4.85 %  
ROTE   8.42 %     7.96 %     8.01 %     -20.50 %     4.90 %  
Net interest margin   3.66 %     4.46 %     4.47 %     4.67 %     4.70 %  
Net interest spread   3.60 %     4.40 %     4.40 %     4.59 %     4.62 %  
Efficiency ratio   66.98 %     68.30 %     70.80 %     77.30 %     77.03 %  
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.71 %     3.20 %     3.33 %     3.65 %     3.68 %  
                     
                     
                     
                     
                     
Average assets $ 1,293,484     $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864     $ 897,120    
                     
    4.021978022       4.021978022       3.967391304       3.967391304       4.010989011    
                     
Salary and employee benefits   1.80 %     2.05 %     2.11 %     2.59 %     2.63 %  
Occupancy and equipment   0.28 %     0.33 %     0.32 %     0.32 %     0.29 %  
Data processing   0.17 %     0.19 %     0.25 %     0.24 %     0.22 %  
Professional services   0.20 %     0.32 %     0.28 %     0.26 %     0.16 %  
Other expenses   0.26 %     0.31 %     0.37 %     0.23 %     0.38 %  
    2.71 %     3.20 %     3.33 %     3.65 %     3.68 %  
                     



  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Average Balances  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
Total assets $ 1,293,484     $ 1,088,242     $ 1,018,944     $ 970,864     $ 897,120    
Earning assets $ 1,278,380     $ 1,040,267     $ 982,032     $ 931,781     $ 861,599    
Total loans $ 1,008,220     $ 881,655     $ 845,199     $ 816,281     $ 748,846    
Total deposits $ 1,062,071     $ 896,327     $ 842,229     $ 778,821     $ 718,579    
Total equity $ 100,130     $ 97,566     $ 91,464     $ 98,391     $ 86,964    
                     
                     
  Loan Balances by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
Real estate - investor owned $ 234,806     $ 246,026     $ 245,658     $ 247,953     $ 245,068    
Real estate - owner occupied   240,587       234,771       225,778       192,739       175,112    
Real estate - multifamily   66,431       67,550       68,308       68,536       67,839    
Real estate - single family   57,521       58,429       59,487       59,782       56,783    
Commercial business   385,329       245,610       243,438       204,166       201,892    
Land and construction   26,327       27,044       32,151       37,918       37,966    
Consumer   8,046       7,300       6,172       5,585       7,035    
Total loans held for investment   1,019,047       886,730       880,992       816,679       791,695    
Loans held for sale   7,462       7,346       4,564       4,310       3,650    
Total loans, including loans held for sale   1,026,509       894,076       885,556       820,989       795,345    
Allowance for loan losses   (11,100 )     (9,598 )     (8,601 )     (7,893 )     (7,637 )  
Net loans $ 1,015,409     $ 884,478     $ 876,955     $ 813,096     $ 787,708    
                     
                     
  Deposits by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
Non interest bearing DDA $ 452,155     $ 355,225     $ 268,116     $ 266,205     $ 247,153    
Interest bearing DDA   63,805       108,368       112,397       47,805       29,583    
Savings & MMA   427,685       366,109       350,563       394,128       363,803    
Retail CD   8,493       8,484       6,989       7,132       7,025    
Jumbo CD   84,468       124,101       112,190       108,735       84,600    
Total deposits $ 1,036,606     $ 962,287     $ 850,255     $ 824,005     $ 732,164    
                     
                     
  Asset Quality  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Jun 30, 2020   Mar 31, 2020   Dec 31, 2019   Sep 30, 2019   Jun 30, 2019  
Total Loans $ 1,026,509     $ 894,076     $ 885,556     $ 820,989     $ 795,345    
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ 297     $ -     $ -     $ 155    
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -    
Nonaccrual loans $ -     $ 663     $ -     $ -     $ -    
                     
NPAs / Assets   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
NPLs / loans & OREO   0.00 %     0.07 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %  
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 9,481     $ -    
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     4.65 %     0.00 %  
Allowance for loan losses to loans   1.08 %     1.07 %     0.97 %     0.96 %     0.96 %  
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans NM       1447.66 %   NM     NM     NM    
                     

Primary Logo

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.