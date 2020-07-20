Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net income for the quarter was $2.1 million, up 9% for the quarter and 98% year-over-year.

Net interest income for the quarter was $11.6 million, up 0.7% for the quarter and 15% year-over-year.

Net interest margin for the quarter was 3.66% compared to 4.46% in the first quarter and 4.70% in the prior year.

Total assets increased $88.1 million, or 7%, for the quarter and $333 million, or 36%, year-over-year.

Total loans increased to $1.0 billion up 15% for the quarter and up 29% year-over-year

Funded $158.2 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Total deposits increased to $1.0 billion up 8% for the quarter and up 42% year-over-year

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 27% during the quarter and 83% year-over-year.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.5 million to $11.1 million in response to increasing uncertain economic conditions.

No delinquent or past due loans at June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, the Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share.

The Bank remains focused on ensuring the safety and prosperity of our employees and clients during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and continues operating at most of our locations with modified branch hours. During the quarter, the Bank supported our clients and acquired new clients by participating in the Small Business Administrations’ Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The Bank funded 611 loans for $158.2 million and collected approximately $5.5 million in fees from PPP lending efforts. These fees are anticipated to be accretive to non-interest income over approximately the next two years.

As of June 30, 2020, 56 loans totaling $97.5 have been granted loan deferrals in relation to COVID-19. The Bank had no past due loans at the end of the quarter. Criticized assets were $5.3 million, consisting of 5 relationships all related to the impacts of COVID-19. Classified assets were $4.8 million at quarter end, of which the largest loan was a well secured $3.5 million credit. There were no doubtful credits or charge offs in the quarter.

The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $1.5 million to $11.1 million in the quarter with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.08% compared to $9.6 million or 1.07% at the first quarter of 2020 and $7.6 million or 0.96% at the second quarter of 2019. The increase in the Allowance for Loan Losses was primarily due to qualitative factors related to the general economic outlook in the markets we serve and the potential impact on the loan portfolio resulting from economic uncertainties related to COVID-19. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the coverage ratio on the loan portfolio increased to 1.28%.

Tom Wornham, CEO of the Company and the Bank said, “Our growth continues to come from all of our business lines throughout our Coastal Southern California footprint. We are very appreciative of the support of our clients and shareholders; as well as the hard work of our Team Members, who are successfully implementing our organic growth strategy. We continue to implement our pandemic and business continuity plans, allowing us to run our business safely and soundly. The COVID-19 environment still creates uncertain economic factors. The Bank maintains strong on balance sheet and contingent liquidity positions with a liquidity ratio at 20% at the end of the quarter and loan-to-deposit ratio of 99.03%.

“We have adjusted the way we do business to protect our Team Members and Clients. In an effort to mitigate the impact on the Bank, we increased our on-balance sheet liquidity. We continue to increase our loan loss reserves, and remain in constant communication with our borrowers, a cornerstone of our relationship-based model.”

Rick Sowers, President of the Company and Bank added, “Our team has done a tremendous job responding to client needs during the past quarter. It's clear that their dedication to the success of our clients and the communities we serve is at the forefront of everything we do. This has led to growth in both our existing relationships and the establishment of new ones as a result of our efforts in the PP Program and our solutions-based approach. It is the focus on local businesses and families that continues to highlight the importance of community banks like CalPrivate in our financial systems and labor markets.”

The Company reported net income of $2.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared with net income of $1.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the first quarter and $1.1 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net interest income was $11.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing a $85 thousand or 0.70%, increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $1.5 million or 15.1% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.66% compared with 4.46% for the first quarter of 2020 and 4.70% for the same period in 2019. The decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter was attributable to decreased market rates as a result of rate cuts in the Fed Funds Rate, costs associated with calling wholesale brokered deposits and the effect of lower yielding PPP loans. The yield on earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.29% compared with 5.35% in the first quarter and 5.67% for the same period in 2019. The yield on loans for the quarter decreased to 5.30% compared to 5.99% in the first quarter of this year and decreased from 6.13% in the second quarter of 2019. The cost of total funding sources was 0.69% for the quarter compared with 0.95% in the first quarter and 1.04% for the same period in 2019. The funding cost for the quarter was negatively impacted by accelerating the premium of wholesale CDs by 11 bps. Additionally, the decrease in funding costs was due to repricing of floating rate client deposit costs and an increase in non-interest-bearing deposit balances.

Non-interest income was $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, representing a $232 thousand or 20% increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $772 thousand or 127% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in non-interest income for the quarter and compared to a year ago is primarily due to gains from investment sales offset by fewer gains from SBA loans sales. SBA loan sales for the second quarter were $3.4 million with a 10.4% trade premium compared with $11.2 million with a 9.8% trade premium in the first quarter of 2020 and $4.7 million with a 10.3% trade premium in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 representing a $45 thousand increase, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a $465 thousand, or 6% increase, compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in first quarter expenses was primarily due to increases in salaries and commissions partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. The increase compared to the second quarter of 2019 was due to increases in facilities and professional services. Approximately $186 thousand of salary and other expense for the quarter was attributed to COVID-19 and PPP related expenses.

The Company increased total assets to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2020, representing an increase of $88.1 million or 7% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and $333 million or 36% compared to the same period in 2019. Total loans increased $132.4 million, or 15%, from the first quarter to $1.0 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased $231.2 million, or 29%, from the second quarter of 2019. Substantially all of the loan growth for the quarter was related to PPP loans.

“The Company’s second quarter of 2020 was marked by the significant increase in non-interest-bearing deposits from relationship clients and the successful execution of the Paycheck Protection Program. The CalPrivate Bank team members reacted magnificently to the challenges of work-at-home and maintained our Distinctly Different™ client service levels, a hallmark of the Bank,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of PBAM and the Bank. “The Board and management continue to closely monitor the loan portfolio in these uncertain times, seeking to assist our valued clients in meeting their goals, while also enhancing the Loan Loss Reserve based on the precariousness of external factors. The Bank also has evaluated and enhanced our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy and the organization continues to encourage Team member community service activities.”

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high net worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5 star rated bank.

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas V. Wornham

CEO

Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

(858) 875-6900

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dollar change Percentage change June 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,431 $ 24,966 $ (6,535 ) -26.2 % $ 26,410 $ (7,979 ) -30.2 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,200 3,192 (1,992 ) -62.4 % 2,447 (1,247 ) -51.0 % Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 179,615 192,996 (13,381 ) -6.9 % 14,227 165,388 1162.5 % Total cash and due from banks 199,246 221,154 1 (21,908 ) -9.9 % 43,084 156,162 362.5 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 5,758 5,756 2 0.0 % 2,254 3,504 155.5 % Investment securities available for sale 27,664 49,327 (21,663 ) -43.9 % 84,719 (57,055 ) -67.3 % Loans 1,026,509 894,076 132,433 14.8 % 795,345 231,164 29.1 % Allowance for loan losses (11,100 ) (9,598 ) (1,502 ) 15.6 % (7,637 ) (3,463 ) 45.3 % Net loans 1,015,409 884,478 130,931 14.8 % 787,708 227,701 28.9 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 4,602 4,060 542 13.3 % 4,060 542 13.3 % Right of use asset 5,632 6,022 (390 ) -6.5 % 7,271 (1,639 ) 0.0 % Premises and equipment, net 3,055 3,052 3 0.1 % 2,669 386 14.5 % Other intangible assets 1,281 1,267 14 1.1 % 904 377 41.7 % Deferred tax asset 4,141 4,141 - 0.0 % 4,409 (268 ) -6.1 % Accrued interest receivable 3,556 3,122 434 13.9 % 2,731 825 30.2 % Other assets 3,668 3,502 166 4.7 % 738 2,930 397.0 % Total assets $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 88,131 7.4 % $ 940,547 $ 333,465 35.5 % Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 452,155 $ 355,225 $ 96,930 27.3 % $ 247,153 $ 205,002 82.9 % Interest Bearing 584,451 607,062 (22,611 ) -3.7 % 485,011 99,440 20.5 % Total deposits 1,036,606 962,287 74,319 7.7 % 732,164 304,442 41.6 % FHLB borrowings 105,000 95,000 10,000 10.5 % 82,000 23,000 28.0 % Other borrowings 17,936 17,934 2 0.0 % 17,929 7 0.0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,097 12,497 1,600 12.8 % 10,599 3,498 33.0 % Total liabilities 1,173,639 1,087,718 85,921 7.9 % 842,692 330,947 39.3 % Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,512 69,165 347 0.5 % 68,740 772 1.1 % Additional paid-in capital 3,002 3,254 (252 ) -7.7 % 2,823 179 6.3 % Retained earnings 26,984 24,839 2,145 8.6 % 25,997 987 3.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 875 905 (30 ) -3.3 % 295 580 196.6 % Total stockholders' equity 100,373 98,163 2,210 2.3 % 97,855 2,518 2.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 88,131 7.4 % $ 940,547 $ 333,465 35.5 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dollar change Percentage change June 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 13,293 $ 13,129 $ 164 1.2 % $ 11,442 $ 1,851 16.2 % Investment securities 251 401 (150 ) -37.4 % 601 (350 ) -58.2 % Deposits in other financial institutions 91 304 (213 ) -70.1 % 126 (35 ) -27.8 % Total interest income 13,635 13,834 (199 ) -1.4 % 12,169 1,466 12.0 % Interest Expense Deposits 1,356 1,710 (354 ) -20.7 % 1,340 16 1.2 % Borrowings 659 589 70 11.9 % 736 (77 ) -10.5 % Total interest expense 2,015 2,299 (284 ) -12.4 % 2,076 (61 ) -2.9 % Net interest income 11,620 11,535 85 0.7 % 10,093 1,527 15.1 % Provision for loan losses 1,511 997 514 51.6 % 996 515 51.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,109 10,538 (429 ) -4.1 % 9,097 1,012 11.1 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 143 173 (30 ) -17.3 % 117 26 22.2 % Net gain on sale of loans 210 679 (469 ) -69.1 % 307 (97 ) -31.6 % Gain on sale of investment securities 751 - 751 NM 4 747 18675.0 % Other noninterest income 274 294 (20 ) -6.8 % 178 96 53.9 % Total noninterest income 1,378 1,146 232 20.2 % 606 772 127.4 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 5,790 5,552 238 4.3 % 5,892 (102 ) -1.7 % Occupancy and equipment 900 884 16 1.8 % 641 259 40.4 % Data processing 561 518 43 8.3 % 490 71 14.5 % Professional services 628 859 (231 ) -26.9 % 364 264 72.5 % Other expenses 827 848 (21 ) -2.5 % 854 (27 ) -3.2 % Total noninterest expense 8,706 8,661 45 0.5 % 8,241 465 5.6 % Income before provision for income taxes 2,781 3,023 (242 ) -8.0 % 1,462 1,319 90.2 % Provision for income taxes 711 1,116 (405 ) -36.3 % 411 300 73.0 % Net income $ 2,070 $ 1,907 $ 163 8.5 % $ 1,051 $ 1,019 97.0 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,038 $ 1,874 $ 164 8.8 % $ 1,031 $ 1,007 97.7 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.03 8.8 % $ 0.21 $ 0.16 80.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.03 8.8 % $ 0.20 $ 0.17 84.2 % Average shares outstanding 5,435,155 5,488,197 (53,042 ) -1.0 % 5,027,437 407,718 8.1 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,453,597 5,555,376 (101,779 ) -1.8 % 5,133,305 320,292 6.2 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Dollar change Percentage change Interest Income Loans $ 26,421 $ 21,953 $ 4,468 20.4 % Investment securities 652 1,274 (622 ) -48.8 % Deposits in other financial institutions 395 259 136 52.5 % Total interest income 27,468 23,486 3,982 17.0 % Interest Expense Deposits 3,066 2,547 519 20.4 % Borrowings 1,248 1,215 33 2.7 % Total interest expense 4,314 3,762 552 14.7 % Net interest income 23,154 19,724 3,430 17.4 % Provision for loan losses 2,508 1,385 1,123 81.1 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,646 18,339 2,307 12.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 317 210 107 51.0 % Net gain on sale of loans 889 654 235 35.9 % Gain on sale of investment securities 751 25 726 2904.0 % Other noninterest income 568 269 299 111.2 % Total noninterest income 2,525 1,158 1,367 118.0 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 11,343 11,101 242 2.2 % Occupancy and equipment 1,784 1,314 470 35.8 % Data processing 1,079 1,014 65 6.4 % Professional services 1,487 750 737 98.3 % Other expenses 1,675 1,578 97 6.1 % Total noninterest expense 17,368 15,757 1,611 10.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 5,803 3,740 2,063 55.2 % Provision for income tax 1,827 1,102 725 65.8 % Net income $ 3,976 $ 2,638 $ 1,338 50.7 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,909 $ 2,589 $ 1,320 51.0 % Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.52 $ 0.19 37.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.51 $ 0.20 40.4 % Average shares outstanding 5,488,160 5,012,604 475,556 9.5 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,530,697 5,118,471 412,226 8.1 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 231,621 $ 91 0.16 % $ 104,156 $ 304 1.17 % $ 23,651 $ 126 2.14 % Investment securities 38,539 251 2.61 % 54,456 401 2.95 % 89,102 601 2.70 % Loans 1,008,220 13,293 5.30 % 881,655 13,129 5.99 % 748,846 11,442 6.13 % Total interest-earning assets 1,278,380 13,635 4.29 % 1,040,267 13,834 5.35 % 861,599 12,169 5.67 % Noninterest-earning assets 15,104 47,975 35,521 Total Assets $ 1,293,484 $ 1,088,242 $ 897,120 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 73,509 $ 26 0.14 % $ 83,471 $ 165 0.80 % $ 33,191 $ 66 0.80 % Money market 394,523 476 0.49 % 391,262 973 1.00 % 320,310 720 0.90 % Savings deposits 8,863 2 0.09 % 9,212 6 0.26 % 6,779 5 0.30 % Certificates of deposit 126,545 852 2.71 % 113,964 566 2.00 % 98,004 549 2.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 603,440 1,356 0.90 % 597,909 1,710 1.27 % 458,284 1,340 1.17 % FHLB advances 100,385 387 1.55 % 63,394 317 2.01 % 65,797 423 2.58 % Other borrowings 17,934 272 6.07 % 17,933 272 6.07 % 14,711 313 8.29 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 118,319 659 2.24 % 81,327 589 3.05 % 80,508 736 3.67 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 458,631 298,418 260,295 Total Funding Sources 1,180,390 2,015 0.69 % 977,654 2,299 0.95 % 799,087 2,076 1.04 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 12,964 13,022 11,069 Shareholders' equity 100,130 97,566 86,964 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,293,484 $ 1,088,242 $ 897,120 Net interest spread 3.60 % 4.40 % 4.62 % Net interest income $ 11,620 $ 11,535 $ 10,093 Net interest margin 3.66 % 4.46 % 4.70 %







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 205,004 $ 226,910 $ 111,368 $ 90,108 $ 45,338 Investment securities 27,664 49,327 51,179 73,171 84,719 Loans 1,026,509 894,076 885,556 820,989 795,345 Allowance for loan losses (11,100 ) (9,598 ) (8,601 ) (7,893 ) (7,637 ) Net loans 1,015,409 884,478 876,955 813,096 787,708 Right of use asset 5,632 6,022 6,452 6,877 7,271 Premises and equipment, net 3,055 3,052 3,165 2,947 2,669 Other assets and interest receivable 17,248 16,092 16,868 13,786 12,842 Total assets $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 452,155 $ 355,225 $ 268,116 $ 266,205 $ 247,153 Interest Bearing 584,451 607,062 582,139 557,800 485,011 Total Deposits 1,036,606 962,287 850,255 824,005 732,164 Borrowings 122,936 112,934 107,932 72,930 99,929 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,097 12,497 12,120 9,779 10,599 Total liabilities 1,173,639 1,087,718 970,307 906,714 842,692 Shareholders' equity Common stock 69,512 69,165 69,159 68,804 68,740 Additional paid-in capital 3,002 3,254 3,048 2,997 2,823 Retained earnings 26,984 24,839 22,905 20,917 25,997 Accumulated other comprehensive income 875 905 568 553 295 Total shareholders' equity 100,373 98,163 95,680 93,271 97,855 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,274,012 $ 1,185,881 $ 1,065,987 $ 999,985 $ 940,547 Book value per common share $ 17.99 $ 17.57 $ 17.15 $ 16.84 $ 17.60 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.76 $ 17.35 $ 16.96 $ 16.66 $ 17.44 Regulatory Capital Ratios (PBAM) 1 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.57 % 8.79 % 9.17 % 9.54 % 10.69 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % Common equity Tier 1 ratio 9.66 % 9.20 % 9.86 % 10.24 % 11.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.60 % 11.91 % 12.71 % 13.09 % 14.10 % Tangible equity / tangible assets 7.79 % 8.18 % 8.88 % 9.24 % 10.32 % 1 Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2020







PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Interest income $ 13,635 $ 13,834 $ 13,472 $ 13,222 $ 12,169 Interest expense 2,015 2,299 2,400 2,253 2,076 Net interest income 11,620 11,535 11,072 10,969 10,093 Provision for loan losses 1,511 997 708 9,737 996 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 10,109 10,538 10,364 1,232 9,097 Noninterest income 1,378 1,146 1,021 584 606 Salary and employee benefits 5,790 5,552 5,427 6,341 5,892 Occupancy and equipment 900 884 832 793 641 Data processing 561 518 631 588 490 Professional services 628 859 726 639 364 Other expenses 827 848 946 570 854 Total noninterest expense 8,706 8,661 8,562 8,931 8,241 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 2,781 3,023 2,823 (7,115 ) 1,462 Income taxes 711 1,116 857 (2,081 ) 411 Net income (loss) $ 2,070 $ 1,907 $ 1,966 $ (5,034 ) $ 1,051 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 2,038 $ 1,874 $ 1,931 $ (4,950 ) $ 1,031 Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.36 $ (0.91 ) $ 0.21 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.35 $ (0.89 ) $ 0.20 Average shares outstanding 5,435,155 5,488,197 5,414,056 5,465,278 5,027,437 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,453,597 5,555,376 5,492,930 5,563,931 5,133,305 Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 ROAA 0.64 % 0.70 % 0.77 % -2.06 % 0.47 % ROAE 8.31 % 7.86 % 8.53 % -20.30 % 4.85 % ROTE 8.42 % 7.96 % 8.01 % -20.50 % 4.90 % Net interest margin 3.66 % 4.46 % 4.47 % 4.67 % 4.70 % Net interest spread 3.60 % 4.40 % 4.40 % 4.59 % 4.62 % Efficiency ratio 66.98 % 68.30 % 70.80 % 77.30 % 77.03 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.71 % 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.68 % Average assets $ 1,293,484 $ 1,088,242 $ 1,018,944 $ 970,864 $ 897,120 4.021978022 4.021978022 3.967391304 3.967391304 4.010989011 Salary and employee benefits 1.80 % 2.05 % 2.11 % 2.59 % 2.63 % Occupancy and equipment 0.28 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.29 % Data processing 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.22 % Professional services 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.16 % Other expenses 0.26 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.23 % 0.38 % 2.71 % 3.20 % 3.33 % 3.65 % 3.68 %





