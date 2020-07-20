Colorescience Expands Award-Winning Brush-On Sunscreen Family with Solution for Oily Skin

/EIN News/ -- Carlsbad, CA, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorescience®, a leading dermatologist-recommended specialty skincare and cosmetics company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new brush-on powder sunscreen as part of their award-winning Total Protection™ portfolio.

Well-regarded as the leader in innovative mineral sunscreen, Colorescience has applied their proprietary EnviroScreen™ Technology to formulate their market-leading sunscreen brush specifically for those with oily, acne- or blemish-prone skin. Total Protection™ Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush ($45) provides all-mineral protection from environmental aggressors such as UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation while absorbing excess sebum to combat shine. Patented ingredients and an antioxidant-infused mineral powder protect against free radicals that contribute to skin damage.

True to the Colorescience formulation approach of using clinically-tested ingredients at efficacious levels, the Sheer Matte formula features a novel silicone-treated powder that has been clinically proven to absorb sebum. Upon application, excess oil is absorbed- leaving skin mattified, refreshed, protected, and with the appearance of pores minimized. Like all Total Protection™ products, Sheer Matte also boasts high levels of Colorescience’s unique, patented zinc oxide. The resulting featherweight, untinted powder formula blends in effortlessly for oily skin and offers a sunscreen solution for the whole family.

While wearing daily sunscreen is vital to protecting skin from harmful environmental aggressors, Colorescience, with its expertise in dermatologic conditions, recognized that many people with oily skin avoid using sunscreen fearing it may worsen their skin condition. The brush-on application addresses this concern and enables easy reapplication, encouraging compliance for overall skin health. Dr. Jacqueline M. Calkin, MD, nationally renowned dermatologist, and partner of Calkin & Boudreaux Dermatology Associates sees these patients in her practice. “I’m thrilled there is now a non-lotion, powder sunscreen option I can recommend for patients who have oily skin. So often, I’ve found my oily, acne-prone patients won’t use sunscreen because they feel the liquid formulations make them shinier.” She notes, “While I’ve always recommended Colorescience Total Protection SPF brushes for these patients, now I can tell them the product has oil absorbing properties and will actually mattify their complexion. Additionally, because it is untinted, it’s a great option for my male patients and young people who don’t want to look like they are wearing makeup. No more excuses, and it’s so easy to reapply!”

With its patented EnviroScreen Technology, Colorescience Total Protection products provide unmatched protection beyond UV exposure to shield skin from all harmful light wavelengths, environmental pollution, and free radical formation that cause skin damage, including premature signs of skin aging. Colorescience is proud to offer the only brush-on powder sunscreens recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as effective broad-spectrum sunscreens.

The addition of the Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush further bolsters a well-established and trusted mineral sunscreen line and deepens accessibility of sun protection for every lifestyle through its Total Protection™ collection, a priority that Colorescience CEO, Mary Fisher is proud to continue to fulfill, highlighting, “With the launch of our Sheer Matte SPF 30 Sunscreen Brush, Colorescience is proud to continue to deliver on our mission to protect lives with our effective, all-mineral sunscreens. The development of Sheer Matte provides an option for those with oily and acneic skin who may have left their skin unprotected because they did not have a format that they wanted to wear.” She adds, “the Sheer Matte brush means they no longer have to choose between comfort and protection. They can feel confident with a clean-feeling, mattified complexion from a non-comedogenic formula, and the powerful protection only our EnviroScreen Technology delivers.”

ABOUT ENVIROSCREEN™ TECHNOLOGY

Colorescience’s proprietary EnviroScreen™ Technology provides chemical-free, all-mineral protection from the damaging effects of UVA/UVB, HEV/blue light, infrared radiation, and environmental pollution in aesthetically elegant, easy-to-use formats. The patented, triple-coated non-nano mineral actives within EnviroScreen™ Technology have demonstrated a 65% reduction in free radical formation when exposed to sun and pollution, and have been clinically proven to protect antioxidants from degradation, boosting their free radical neutralizing power. Each products’ blend of ingredients is thoughtfully selected to nourish skin, help protect against free radicals, and aid in protection from environmental factors of UVA/UVB, air pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation that contribute to premature aging and skin damage.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience® delivers clinically proven skin care and sun care innovations that are thoughtfully designed to improve overall skin health. Going beyond UV protection, Colorescience® believes in preventing skin damage before it starts with their clinically tested formulas that are trusted, recommended, and personally used by physicians and patients alike. Using cutting-edge innovation to formulate with efficacious ingredients, Colorescience® products deliver immediate and long-term results that provide confidence for all ages, skin types, and concerns.

Colorescience premium products are available through a network of licensed physicians and on colorescience.com.

