Ancient Aromatic Spice Blends that Provide a Powerful Daily Dose of Antioxidant-packed Superfoods

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Joseph, founder of Bochic Luxury Goods and Jewelry, is launching a superfood spice blend that is consumed daily to boost health, well-being, and healing.

Silk Spice is a unique blend of spices based on recipes for elixirs that have been passed down through generations of his family. Not only do the blends deliver powerful antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory benefits, but they also boost immunity, taste delicious in a drink, and add a wonderful aroma to coffee and tea.

Silk Spice is available in two formulas, The Defender and The Healer, both of which contain two powerful superfoods: The Defender is a powerhouse blend of Sri Lankan cinnamon, Guatemalan cardamom, Indian clove, ajowan or carom seeds, and nutmeg. The Healer is a super blend to heal and reset body and soul. It contains high levels of gingerol, a powerful medicinal ingredient.

Silk Spice is available to order on Kickstarter July 21, 2020. Production is expected to commence end of July 2020, and the first run and shipping will commence in September 2020. There will also be a plus turmeric edition of Silk Spice in September 2020. The bioactive compounds in turmeric, curcumin, have been used in India for thousands of years as a medicinal spice and herb.

Since traditional Arabian coffee provides the perfect base for the spice blends, Joseph has plans to release Druze coffee blends in Arabian Mocha and Arabian Cardamom flavors, September 2020.

For centuries, herbalists and healers have known about the restorative properties of spices and plants and their potential to promote health and healing. Joseph has carefully researched the individual benefits of each of the ingredients in Silk Spice and taken care to source premium variants with a short shelf life, to deliver maximum benefits.

Many people are aware of the desirability of superfoods, but they struggle to incorporate them into their daily diet. With Silk Spice, a consumer receives what they need when they add a teaspoon of the powder to their daily coffee, tea, or a drink of hot water.