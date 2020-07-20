Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Research Report: Industry outlook, Forecast 2020-2026

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period

Market Synopsis

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure on emerging technologies and devices, rising private funds and greater emphasis on delivery of efficient healthcare services are the key factors driving the market growth. Lack of clear regulatory guidelines for their medical use is restraining the growth of augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market. North America is the leading market followed by Europe. Key factors contributing to the market growth in North America are the ease of access to technologies and well-established distribution channels. Emerging markets act as lucrative destinations for players involved in the market.

The latest report provided a brief synopsis of the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market with an informative explanation. The synopsis informs about the definition of product and service along with the various applications of such service in various end-user industries. Furthermore, the report also consists of the analysis of Management method and the production for it. The report on the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market also provides an exhaustive study on the established and as well as the new players. Moreover, the prevailing industry trends have been analyzed thoroughly along with the competitive analysis for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Some of the key players in the market include Siemens Healthcare, CAE Healthcare, Layar B.V, Artificial Life, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Intuitive Surgical Inc., OnStar, LLC, Foursquare Labs, Inc., EON Reality, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., Vuzix Corp, Vital Images, Inc., Simulab Corp, Medtronic, TheraSim, Inc., VirtaMed, Laerdal Medical, WorldViz, LLC, Immersion Corp, Oculus VR, LLC, Aruba Networks and Gowalla.

Application Covered:

• Fitness Management

• Pharmacy benefit Management

• Education

• Diagnostics

• Rehabilitation and Therapeutics

• Medical Training

• Pain Distraction

• Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging

• Patient Care Management

• Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET)

• Simulation

• Other Applications

Product Covered:

• Augmented Reality (AR)

o AR Displays

o AR Sensors

o AR Input Devices

o AR Semiconductor Components

• Virtual Reality (VR)

o VR Semiconductor Components

o VR Devices

o VR Sensors

Segmental Analysis

The report consists of segregation of the worldwide Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market on the basis of various aspects, accompanied by the geographical segregation. The segregation has been performed with an objective of obtaining accurate insights into the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market. The geographical analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Technology Covered:

• Augmented Reality (AR)

o Wearable AR System

o Vision-based AR System

o Mobile Device-based AR System

o Spatial AR System

• Virtual Reality (VR)

o Semi-immersive VR System

o Fully-immersive VR System

o Non-immersive VR System

Competitive Analysis:

Research analysts have recorded moves of the major market players to understand how their initiatives can impact the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market growth.

End User Covered:

• Advertising Agencies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Research laboratories

• Community Pharmacy

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic Institutes Unit

• Government Agencies

• Other End User

Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analy sis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Some points from table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Application

6 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Product

7 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Technology

8 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By End User

9 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens Healthcare

11.2 CAE Healthcare

11.3 Layar B.V

11.4 Artificial Life, Inc.

11.5 Philips Healthcare

11.6 Intuitive Surgical Inc.

11.7 OnStar, LLC,

11.8 Foursquare Labs, Inc.

11.9 EON Reality

11.10 GE Healthcare

11.11 Hologic, Inc.

11.12 Vuzix Corp

11.13 Vital Images, Inc.

11.14 Simulab Corp

11.15 Medtronic

11.16 TheraSim, Inc.

11.17 VirtaMed

11.18 Laerdal Medical

11.19 WorldViz, LLC

11.20 Immersion Corp

11.21 Oculus VR, LLC,

11.22 Aruba Networks

11.23 Gowalla

