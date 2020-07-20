Workpuls Names Former CEO of Humanity.com Ryan Fyfe as COO, Closes New Funding Round
EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce Ryan Fyfe as our new Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fyfe joins the Workpuls team at a time of rapid growth. He will help lead this ongoing business expansion, as well as be participating as lead investor in a new round of funding.
Mr. Fyfe spent more than ten years as the founder, former CEO and Chairman of Humanity.com, growing it into a market-leading workforce management platform used by more than 40,000 organizations globally.
Mr. Fyfe joins Workpuls amid exponential growth, which has seen monthly recurring revenue increase by more than 500% since January.
This surge in demand for employee productivity tracking software coincides with a market trend toward working from home and remote work arrangements. And the accompanying need for organizations to optimize team productivity, measure performance, and monitor compliance remotely.
In his role, Mr. Fyfe’s immediate focus will be on continuing to scale Workpuls by expanding further into the enterprise market, spearheading the launch of upcoming products, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.
On joining Workpuls, Mr. Fyfe said: “The workforces of the future are going to be more digital and distributed. This is an inescapable trend that has been accelerated by COVID-19. Enabling teams to analyze and optimize employee performance in this new distributed environment will be key to driving business efficiency.
“With an extremely talented team and an excellent, enterprise-ready product that doesn’t sacrifice on usability, Workpuls is ideally positioned to help thousands of companies make a smooth transition toward this new way of working.
“I know from my time at Humanity.com what it’s like to lead a team through fast growth. I’m excited to leverage this experience and my passion for building efficient teams to capitalize on the significant opportunity we have at Workpuls to be a central part of the distributed workforce of tomorrow.”
Workpuls CEO Ivan Petrovic said: “Ryan’s ten-plus years of experience in the workforce management SaaS world will be invaluable to Workpuls. Having previously navigated and capitalized on a rapid market shift while leading Humanity.com, this gives Ryan – and our team – a blueprint to follow to achieve the same level of success at Workpuls.”
Mr. Fyfe’s appointment coincides with Workpuls closing a new round of funding, which he personally led. The incoming COO had also previously acted as an advisor to the company prior to his appointment.
On his investment, Mr. Fyfe said: “I’m incredibly excited by the potential that lies ahead for Workpuls which led me to join the team and personally invest in the company. The workforce productivity market is set to grow to almost $4 billion by 2023 and Workpuls is set to be a major player in this growth.”
The new funding round will be used to accelerate key hires, scale our go-to-market activity, and expand product development.
Used by more than 800 organizations, Workpuls is a workforce productivity and analytics platform that helps organizations drive productivity, benchmark performance, and improve efficiency by isolating bottlenecks in workflows.
Through real-time visibility and valuable insights, major companies like Office Depot, Farmers Insurance and Allstate depend on Workpuls to better understand and optimize how their teams work.
From small teams to large-scale enterprise organizations, Workpuls empowers companies to build more efficient working environments – no matter how distributed they are.
For more information, visit: www.workpuls.com
