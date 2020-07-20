Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B202259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2020 at 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Lisa Lumbra
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police and Orange County
Sheriff's Department responded to the Dollar General Store in Randolph, VT for a
report of an assault. Upon arrival officers identified the suspect as Lisa
Lumbra (DOB 02/24/1972). Upon further investigation, troops discovered Lumbra
had violated several court issued conditions of release as well as disorderly
conduct. Lumbra was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State
Police Royalton Barracks. Lumbra was released on conditions and cited to appear
in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 1230 hours
to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.