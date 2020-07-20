Royalton Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B202259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2020 at 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Lisa Lumbra

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police and Orange County

Sheriff's Department responded to the Dollar General Store in Randolph, VT for a

report of an assault. Upon arrival officers identified the suspect as Lisa

Lumbra (DOB 02/24/1972). Upon further investigation, troops discovered Lumbra

had violated several court issued conditions of release as well as disorderly

conduct. Lumbra was taken into custody and processed at the Vermont State

Police Royalton Barracks. Lumbra was released on conditions and cited to appear

in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 1230 hours

to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.